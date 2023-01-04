Sandy Tires Celebrates 5 Years

This article brought to you courtesy of Sandy Tires. Gresham Outlook Insider Tire Expert. Sponsored content.
It is hard to imagine that 5 years has passed since we, at Sandy Tires, opened our doors to the humble Sandy, OR community. The two-person team that started 5 years ago has now expanded both in employee capacity as well as its vehicle service/maintenance offerings that include an indoor renovation of the historical building on Proctor Boulevard. Our vision in Sandy was simple, we wanted to our customers to have superior level of service that keeps our customers safely on the road, coupled with the flexibility and simplicity that is not offered by our larger automotive competitors.
One of the unique challenges in the automotive industry to trying to keep up with the ever-changing technology incorporated in today’s vehicles. We have committed to keeping ourselves up to date with this technology through continuous research, work assessments and annual attendance to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association, otherwise known as SEMA hosted in Las Vegas, NV where thousands of attendees flock to see the latest automotive offerings.
We began the Sandy Tires business with aspirations of providing industry leading service and maintenance offerings for the many types of vehicles our customers drive. These services range from tire & wheel sales, vehicle maintenance offerings and various overlanding solutions that fit the needs of our unique customers. If you are merely looking for a new set of tires to be better equipped for upcoming changes in weather or if you have your eyes set on a complete makeover of your new truck, we have solutions to best suit you.