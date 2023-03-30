This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. Sponsored content.
You have ideas for your future, for your life and for the future of those people and things you value, while you are here and when you are gone.
Estate Planning is an essential component fulfilling your vision for that future. It is a partnership in planning that incorporates your specific life’s circumstances, goals for yourself and others, intentions for what you want to give, how, to whom and when. It involves a comprehensive examination of your accumulated wealth in real estate, finances and personal possessions. It provides an assessment of the effect of taxes on that wealth.
Estate Planning is controlling the distribution of your wealth on your passing for those people and things you want to foster with the benefits of your life’s efforts.
A comprehensive Estate Plan looks at your circle of family, friends and community, planning for your welfare and theirs. It examines the responsibilities and obligations you have to others when you are unable to manage this yourself. It considers the effect of your incapacity or death on your partner, your spouse, your family, your business, and your pets. It provides the legal instruments you need to direct your healthcare and manage your affairs should you become incapacitated; and establishes your directives for end-of-life decisions.
