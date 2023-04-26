This article is brought to you by Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Expert. Sponsored Content
Dying without a will gives over all that you own to the state of your residence to distribute according to that state’s laws of intestacy. The result of leaving your affairs to the state to decide how to distribute is often not what you would have preferred. It can lead to family discord, uncertainty in the lives of those persons closest to you, and significant legal costs for attorney fees and court proceedings that may substantially drain what you had intended would benefit persons and / or causes important to you. And all this can take a very long time to come to conclusion before what is left can be distributed.
But it’s not only about the parceling out of money and possessions, it is about a sense of certainty in the midst of loss and grief. At a time when a sense of clarity is what is needed most to those who most matter to you, the lack of a will imposes an added burden of confusion and stress.
Perhaps this is a good time to act on some of those “important things” we “always mean to get to”
