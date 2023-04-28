Beginning on April 1st, the open Medicare enrollment ends, and the lock-in period begins meaning you are unable to change, join or leave any plans. During this time a Special Enrollment Program (SEP) is available to those who qualify under special circumstances. Over the next three months, we are going to give the rundown on the three qualifying situations, Extra Help, Retirement and Moving. This month, we are starting with the Extra Help program.
This program helps pay for some to most of the out-of-pocket costs of Medicare prescription drug coverage. The main factors to be eligible for this SEP are income and assets. In 2023, if your individual income is $1,843 or less (for couples, $2,485 or less) and your assets are below the specified limits, you may qualify for extra help on prescription drug coverage. Prescription medications can be very expensive, but the extra help SEP can assist in helping you obtain them while still being able to support yourself.
If you feel like this is something that could apply to you, Jenny Coulter of NW Medicare Advisors is there to assist you by answering any questions or concerns you might have. As a former health care provider, she has an innate knowledge of knowing the needs of clients with lower income and can assist with navigating and finding the best resources available for you to afford your prescription drugs.
If you want someone who has your best interests in mind to answer your questions on if you qualify for this SEP, Jenny Coulter is the one to call!