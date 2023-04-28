The Basics of Medicare: What is a Medicare Broker? Do I Need One?

If you or someone you know is turning 65 or over 65 and healthcare is proving to be overwhelming, navigating Medicare with a trusted broker might be the best solution for you. A Medicare broker represents several insurance companies and is there to help you enroll and/or evaluate the plan option that is best suited for your needs. Their services are provided to at no charge to the client. Jenny Coulter with NW Medicare Advisors is a professional dedicated to providing helpful and easy solutions to get you settled into the best plan for you.

Are still working and not sure if it’s the right time to sign up for Medicare?