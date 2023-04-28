The Basics of Medicare: What is a Medicare Broker? Do I Need One?

If you or someone you know is turning 65 or over 65 and healthcare is proving to be overwhelming, navigating Medicare with a trusted broker might be the best solution for you. A Medicare broker represents several insurance companies and is there to help you enroll and/or evaluate the plan option that is best suited for your needs. Their services are provided to at no charge to the client. Jenny Coulter with NW Medicare Advisors is a professional dedicated to providing helpful and easy solutions to get you settled into the best plan for you.
Are still working and not sure if it’s the right time to sign up for Medicare?
Do you feel like your medication cost is too high or you can’t afford to seek the care you need?
If so, Jenny can help guide you from your initial enrollment in Medicare, to adding the right other coverage for your unique needs, through ongoing follow-up to ensure what you chose is still the best option for your needs year after year.
She doesn’t choose a plan for you. Rather, she uses her training and experience to provide you with personalized options based on things like who your favorite doctor is, what medications you take, or other benefits that are important you.
When working with Jenny Coulter, you have more than just a broker; you have a partner. She will always be willing and ready to help you when you need it.