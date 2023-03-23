A Gresham physical therapist knows firsthand the damage that can be done when a nagging injury is left ignored.
Ruth Blake was a ballet dancer, starting when she was 7 years old and continuing until 25. She tried to tough it out, ignoring the pain in her foot rather than checking in with someone. That led to a stress fracture, long recovery, and eventual end to her professional dancing career.
“I learned about the importance of getting things checked out, not to hide pain,” Blake said. “I was drawn to physical therapy because there weren’t many who really understood ballet or how I had injured myself — the rehab wasn’t as effective.”
“I wanted to be a better resource for the next generation of dancers,” she added.
So Blake pirouetted into a new career as a physical therapist. She earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Pacific University, and certification as an orthopedic clinical specialist. She’s been working as a therapist for six years, and now is the clinic director of Therapydia Gresham, which opened at the start of the year in Gresham Station Shopping Center, 1027 N.W. Norman Ave.
“We prioritize same-day and next-day appointments,” Blake said. “We don’t want patients to have to wait weeks for care.”
The Gresham clinic is part of the national Therapydia brand, which began in 2011 in California. For patients it is equal parts recovery and preventative care. Therapydia deals with recoveries from accidents, medical surgeries, sports injuries; as well as annual screenings and movement assessments to pinpoint issues before they become more serious. That also includes free 15 minute consultations to figure out if physical therapy is the right step.
“It is a way to triage, because some patients have had bad experiences in the past and want them to feel supported and heard,” Blake said.
Many patients go in with sprains, tenonitis, arthritic joint pain, post-operation care for things like an ACL replacement, post-fractures, or back pain. The patients range in age from 10 to 90, and have all sorts of physical and health backgrounds. Most treatment plans are about 12 visits, spread over a few months, though it varies based on each person.
“With a lot of these things if you get in ahead of a serious problem, when you first start noticing something isn’t quite right, we are able to utilize a shorter course of treatment,” Blake said.
In the early days of the new clinic Blake is the only therapist, though the goal is to bring on more as the client base expands. There is a shortage of physical therapists right now across the country, leading to staffing woes. Some clinics have addressed this by hiring aids to work with clients.
“Patients will spend half their appointment with the therapist, and then do exercises with the aide,” Blake said. “(Therapydia) wants to keep the continuity of care by always having you work one-on-one with a therapist. You don’t get bounced around.”
“The goal is to build this lifetime relationship and have us be the go-to for any muscular-skeletal issues,” she added.
The small, passionate team at Therapydia Gresham — Blake and Office Manager Jacquelyne Lucas — have become part of the community. The business joined the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, and have been connected with fellow business owners and neighbors.
“We intend to be here for a long time,” Blake said. “We want to serve the population and be plugged in, get a feel for how we can help the community as a whole.”
Making music at Musikry
A lifelong musician and burgeoning entrepreneur wanted to create a space for young kids to freely express themselves and fall in love with the medium.
In Katryn Bruce’s experience that is not always the norm. A longtime cellist and music teacher — as a private instructor, with schools, and “brand name” companies — she knew that sometimes the industry can stifle creativity and dissuade kids from delving into music at an early age.
“The early exposure to music like this should be fun so they are more likely to continue,” Bruce said. “They can feel good about learning something new.”
That passion sparked the desire to open her own business to bolster young musicians. It was a friendship and kismet that led to the opening of Musikry in downtown Gresham.
Bruce, a “pandemic mom” with two kids, ages 3 and 1 and a half, often stopped by Maggie Mae’s Bookshop in downtown while visiting the Gresham Farmers Market. One afternoon, while chatting with Sho Roberts, Maggie Mae’s owner, she learned about their planned move to a larger space a few blocks away, at the former Glass Butterfly.
That left a space, 43 N.W. Third St., just big enough for Bruce’s plans.
“If you had asked me last September if this place would be open I would have said you were crazy,” Bruce said with a laugh. “But I had been thinking about this for years and the timing made sense.”
The lease was signed in late October, and at the end of the year Maggie Mae’s moved out. Four days later Musikry appeared.
“I was motivated to get going because as a first-time small business I didn’t have the resources to waste time or money,” she said.
Musikry opened in February with classes for kids 0-9 years old, open Music Labs for any enrolled students, and adult hangouts to build community.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Bruce said. “I knew I could copy other ideas, but I wanted this place to be true to myself.”
“I am a musician, teacher and mom — so that is how I think about this space,” she added.
What that means is a three-pronged approach for Musikry, which blends a variety of low-stakes, high-fun methods to not just build a musical foundation for youngsters, but also spark a passion for music.
There are two types of classes — Music and Play, and Music Makers. The first is for the youngest students, and is about pairing music and movement. Parents are more involved with these classes, as they can learn different musically-inspired lessons and games to play at home.
The Music Makers is for 4-9 year olds, and teaches various music fundamentals. Right now its just piano, but there will be ukulele beginning in the summer and violin in the fall. The classes are split into various age ranges, and can be adapted for each kid. Rather than stop to master each individual component, like how to position your fingers upon the piano keys, the class flows with each student.
“There is no expectation to know certain things or to reach milestones by a certain time period,” she added. “My goal is to eventually see these little musicians move on to a private teacher.”
The classes run for 6-week units, and are held on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Any student enrolled in a class is also welcome to attend Music Lab, which are free periods at the business where kids and parents can just play and experiment. If one of the older students wants to practice in the back hallway they can, otherwise it is a communal play area filled with five instruments and one prop rotated weekly
“There is very little structure, babies need a chance to be creative, explore and discover,” Bruce said. “It isn’t always with an ‘instrument,’ they can discover their own sounds.”
Right now Bruce is the only teacher at Musikry, though as the business gets settled she plans to bring on more instructors and to expand hours.
“This is a community space,” she said. “Low-pressure, low-stakes way to fall in love with music.”