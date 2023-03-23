A Gresham physical therapist knows firsthand the damage that can be done when a nagging injury is left ignored.

Ruth Blake was a ballet dancer, starting when she was 7 years old and continuing until 25. She tried to tough it out, ignoring the pain in her foot rather than checking in with someone. That led to a stress fracture, long recovery, and eventual end to her professional dancing career.

Therapydia Gresham

Jacquelyne Lucas, left, and Ruth Blake are the team at Therapydia Gresham. 
Musikry

Musikry has transformed the former Maggie Mae's Kids Bookshop into a musical playground. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.