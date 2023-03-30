This article brought to you courtesy of Prestige Care Huntington Terrace, Gresham Outlook Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
A rug not fastened to the floor. A slippery surface in the bathroom. A small pet running around. All are common in the homes of many older adults, and all are among the hazards that can lead to falls in seniors. Take just a few minutes to scan different rooms at home for dangers to keep you or a loved one safe.
Living Room / Bedroom:
• Remove loose cords and wires or fasten them to baseboards or the floor.
• Remove or limit end tables or other small pieces of furniture in well-traveled areas.
• Wear non-slip footwear, particularly if the home has hardwood flooring.
Staircases:
• Check that handrails are securely fastened to the wall.
• Keep the stairs well-lit at night and have spare light bulbs on hand.
• While they can be expensive and require an installation process, consider a chairlift.
Bathroom:
• Install non-slip mats or pads in the shower or tub.
• Consider installing a walk-in shower or tub if able.
• Have a waterproof stool or chair for the shower.
