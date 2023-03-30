A local coffee shop woke up to a headache Thursday morning, March 30, after a disgruntled woman smashed a window pane around midnight.
Legacy Coffee Company, 75 N.W. First St., in downtown Gresham, is known for its wide array of guest roasts and interesting blends of beans, board games, and sweeping windows. But caffeine lovers stumbling in for a brew were confronted with a board of plywood along First Street after damage done the night before.
According to security footage, a woman who appeared to be upset and perhaps intoxicated let her ire out on a series of businesses. She banged on the door to Bar 33, kicked The Moss Works, before turning toward Legacy. She kicked and struck at several of the metal frames around the windows, before breaking the large glass pane at 12:30 a.m. It had been weakened years before from a BB-gun, before Legacy moved in, which likely led to it breaking.
Upon the glass shattering, an alarm sounded, which led the woman away from Legacy. She was later seen banging and kicking The Low Road.
Security went to check on things at Legacy, and installed the plywood board. Owner Brad Graves, who had his phone on silent during the incident, went in at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the glass.
“Thankfully no one was hurt and nothing was taken,” Graves said. “We have all had bad days, just wish she didn’t take it out on our window.”
Gresham Glass is handling the replacement. Legacy did not have to close because of the damage.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.