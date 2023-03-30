Legacy Coffee

A woman broke a window at Legacy Coffee around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

A local coffee shop woke up to a headache Thursday morning, March 30, after a disgruntled woman smashed a window pane around midnight.

Legacy Coffee Company, 75 N.W. First St., in downtown Gresham, is known for its wide array of guest roasts and interesting blends of beans, board games, and sweeping windows. But caffeine lovers stumbling in for a brew were confronted with a board of plywood along First Street after damage done the night before.

Legacy Coffee

Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt after a woman broke a window at Legacy Coffee. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.