featured Four stabbed in Fairview on Christmas day By Hailey Dunn, KOIN 6 News Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Four people were stabbed on Christmas Day in Fairview, according to deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy Photo: KOIN 6 News Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said that it happened during a Christmas party in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and 227th Avenue.Deputies say the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, and three victims are likely to survive their injuries.No other information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. KOIN will update the story here as more is learned.