Four people were stabbed on Christmas Day in Fairview, according to deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened during a Christmas party in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and 227th Avenue.

