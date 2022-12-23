featured Interstate 84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River By Max Egener Pamplin Media Group Dec 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Interstate 84 is closed in both directions for nearly 50 miles in the Columbia River Gorge due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather. Interstate 84 will remain closed between Troutdale and Hood River until hazardous driving conditions improve. Courtesy Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation The major interstate closed Thursday night, Dec. 22, between Troutdale and Hood River from exit 17 to exit 64 as ice and high winds made driving unsafe.The highway will remain closed until conditions improve, said officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation.More freezing rain is expected on Friday, Dec. 23, which could prevent the road from reopening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events