Interstate 84 is closed in both directions for nearly 50 miles in the Columbia River Gorge due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather.

Interstate 84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River

Interstate 84 will remain closed between Troutdale and Hood River until hazardous driving conditions improve.

The major interstate closed Thursday night, Dec. 22, between Troutdale and Hood River from exit 17 to exit 64 as ice and high winds made driving unsafe.

