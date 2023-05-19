Young orchestral players across the region have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — free auditions to join the Portland Youth Philharmonic for its 100th season.
In-person auditions will take place in person at the philharmonic office in Southwest Portland, and the upcoming 2023-2024 season is the first time application fees have been waived.
“To be a part of a 100th season is a once in a lifetime experience — one that should be savored for all that Portland Youth Philharmonic’s next season has to offer all of our musicians,” said Lawrence Johnson, Portland Youth Conservatory Orchestra conductor.
There are openings for all orchestral instruments, especially winds, brass and percussion. There are also need-based tuition assistance for any musician who passes an audition, as well as financial support to cover the costs of private lessons instrument rentals, concert attire, and any other expenses.
Auditions will take place June 5-7 and August 21-25 at 9320 S.W. Barbur Blvd. They are open to musicians age 9-22. Middle schoolers are also able to send auditions via video — early submission must be in by 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30, with the final deadline 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
Since 1924, the Portland Youth Philharmonic has performed Beethoven and Amy Beach to John Williams, bringing people together through music. The season is filled with collaborations, guest artists, and rewarding repertoire.
In the spring of 2024 will be an East County tour, joined by Grammy-nominated Imani Winds, who will also perform during the March 2024 concert at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
“At (Portland Youth Philharmonic) young musicians can cultivate their musical creativity, play fun pieces, and serious ones too,” said Conductor Inés Voglar Belgique. “They learn about the composers behind the pieces they play, about discipline and how hard work pays off, and they get to make long-lasting friendships.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.