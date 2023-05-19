Youth Philharmonic

Audition to join the Portland Youth Philharmonic for its 100th season.

 Courtesy photo: Mason Perez

Young orchestral players across the region have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — free auditions to join the Portland Youth Philharmonic for its 100th season.

In-person auditions will take place in person at the philharmonic office in Southwest Portland, and the upcoming 2023-2024 season is the first time application fees have been waived.

Youths ages 9-22 can audition to join the philharmonic.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.