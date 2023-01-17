A suitcase hastily packed while being forced from home; a sports jersey from a forgotten school; a photo of a fort full of cowards.

Satellite

A matchbook from the Satellite Restaurant and Lounge in Rockwood, which had a giant neon sign the design of which was captured on the cover.

These are just some of the stories from the communities outside of downtown Gresham that are being celebrated at the Gresham History Museum this year.

Zim's 12-Mile Store

Zim’s 12-Mile Store in what is now North Central Gresham.
Pleasant Valley sports

A sports jersey from the Pleasant Valley School.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.