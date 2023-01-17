A suitcase hastily packed while being forced from home; a sports jersey from a forgotten school; a photo of a fort full of cowards.
These are just some of the stories from the communities outside of downtown Gresham that are being celebrated at the Gresham History Museum this year.
“I thought I would have to look hard, but these stories were waiting to be told,” said Silvie Andrews, museum director.
With “Beyond Main Street” the Gresham Historical Society is celebrating the many rural communities that have rich histories and stories long before being annexed into Gresham. The tales, artifacts and photos are on display at the Museum, 410 N. Main Ave., as a special winter exhibit while the museum gears up for two new displays this spring.
“Beyond Main Street” shares stories from Rockwood, Centennial, Cedarville, Pleasant Valley, Sycamore, Hillsview, Orient, Pleasant Home, Wilkes and Powell Valley. Many of these communities have been left out of displays in the past. The exhibit was set up in October, and will remain in place until the fall.
“Not a lot is known about the histories of these communities, and (the Historical Society) has contributed to that by not always telling their stories,” Andrews said. “We are going to keep this mindset going forward and keep the focus on all of Gresham.”
“I have been wanting to do something like this for a long time,” she added.
Memories and mementos
One of Andrews’ favorite artifacts on display is also the most heartbreaking.
There is a worn wicker suitcase, on loan from the Oregon Historical Society, which was addressed to the Murahashi family. They lost their farm in the Powell Valley area when they were imprisoned at Minidoka Interment Camp during World War II. The suitcase was one of the few things they were able to take with them.
“I don’t think this is about what we lost in terms of money,” Larry Murahashi told The Outlook’s Sharon Nesbit in 1987 of the reparations he later received. “It was our dignity.”
There is a Heiney Road sign gifted to the Museum by the city of Gresham after the name was changed to 14th Street; a photo of Zim’s 12-Mile Store, a staple of Terry, now known as North Central Gresham; and information on one of the first Black-owned businesses in East County set up in the middle of Rockwood.
Some of the most personal stories for Andrews come from Pleasant Valley, where she grew up. There is an old sports jersey from the Pleasant Valley School, which was 1-8 grades before being absorbed into the Centennial District.
There is also a photo of “Fort Coward.” The Richey family had donated land for a stockade on the land where the Pleasant Valley Community Baptist Church now is. The idea was for the encampment to rebuff any attacks by Native Americans. But it gained its infamous name when at the first sign of a potential attack, all the residents instead fled to Portland for help rather than man the fort and fight.
Another display clears up a misconception around the naming of Orient, long believed to have been in honor of Miyo Iwakoshi, a famed early Japanese immigrant who was one of the first three to reside permanently Oregon. But researchers at the Gresham History Museum discovered the name predated Iwakoshi’s arrival by more than a decade.
Instead, as early as 1866, an Orient School (District No. 6) has existed in Multnomah County records. So it is likely that since the school was furthest east in the county upon establishment, the name is a joking reference to its distance and remoteness.
“There is so much more to Gresham and all these surrounding communities,” Andrews said.
Usually the Museum is closed in January and February as new exhibits are researched, but the Historical Society was so excited to share “Beyond Main Street” that they have made an exception, despite things only being half set up and in transition.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.