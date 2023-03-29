Ten-year-old Abby Durrell has had a difficult, long medical journey in life.
At a young age, the Central Oregonian underwent brain surgery, which led to delayed speech and sensory development. A seizure in 2020 caused blurred peripheral vision. The long stretch of medical appointments and setbacks led to high anxiety.
Then she met Zinny.
Zinny is a three-year-old yellow lab who had to be career changed from becoming a guide dog. During her training at Guide Dog for the Blind’s Boring campus, they kept noticing she would get spooked — anxious — around loud noises like a truck driving by. It led to Zinny not meeting the high-standard required to become a guide dog.
But that led to the silver lining of the nonprofit organization — all of that training never goes to waste. Through Guide Dog’s K9 Buddy program, Zinny and Abby were matched. They have become best friends ever since.
“It is amazing to see the difference Zinny has made in her life,” said Abby’s mother Lizabeth Durrell.
Zinny has become Abby’s shadow. The pair does everything together — cuddling on the couch, going on walks, playing games. Abby loves to read to Zinny, and can often be found curled up on the dog bed with her in the evenings.
“Zinny has a unique way of knowing what her job is,” Lizabeth said. “She will get up to check on where Abby is, or if Abby starts getting worked up Zinny will lick her face.”
“It is amazing,” she added.
Having a buddy dog has brought calmness and confidence to Abby’s life. She also cares for Zinny — feeding and brushing her. It has led to a sense of purpose.
“Kids need that sense of pride,” Lizabeth said. “Abby loves caring for her little companion.”
Guide Dog’s K9 Buddy Program is for pups who didn’t make it through the rigorous and thorough training for whatever reason. They get “career-changed,” making great partners in other facets of life. One of the famous local examples is K9 Officer Tagg, with the Gresham Police Department, who now serves as a police comfort dog.
K9 Buddy dogs are placed with clients across the country, classified one step below a true service dog as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. But, like all of Guide Dog’s services for clients, it is free.
“We had looked into maybe getting Abby an autistic-trained dog, but it was going to cost like $20,000-$30,000,” Lizabeth said. “Who has that kind of money laying around?”
“This program is great for kids who struggle with anxiety but aren’t bothered by the sensory stuff,” Lizabeth said.
In some ways Zinny was destined to follow this path. Her puppy raiser in Spokane, Washington, recognized Zinny’s talents with kids from an early age, a unique skill set from the dozen other dogs she had raised. It was perfect for Abby. She loved dogs, but needed one that could handle and play with her gently. The family had tried to get a puppy a few years earlier, but it didn’t like the lack of personal space being around Abby. And though Zinny is great with Abby’s two siblings, their connection is special.
“Her puppy raiser told me she prayed Zinny would be matched with a child,” Lizabeth said. “I learned the first day she was born Zinny was gasping for air and had to be resuscitated. God saved her for a purpose, and that was to be with Abby.”