Ten-year-old Abby Durrell has had a difficult, long medical journey in life.

K9 Buddy

Abby Durrell has found a best friend in Zinny.

At a young age, the Central Oregonian underwent brain surgery, which led to delayed speech and sensory development. A seizure in 2020 caused blurred peripheral vision. The long stretch of medical appointments and setbacks led to high anxiety.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.