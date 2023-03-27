After a serious injury placed her mobility in doubt, a longtime Corbett resident discovered her true strength.

Donna Best Clark’s knees are a mosaic of scars, with one so damaged it can’t fully straighten. It is from a lifetime of being active, and a childhood growing up in Rockaway, on the Oregon Coast, of running on uneven sand and gravel.

Medals

Donna Clark has won several medals through the United States Powerlifting Association. 
Donna Clark

Donna Clark celebrates during one of her competitions. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.