After a serious injury placed her mobility in doubt, a longtime Corbett resident discovered her true strength.
Donna Best Clark’s knees are a mosaic of scars, with one so damaged it can’t fully straighten. It is from a lifetime of being active, and a childhood growing up in Rockaway, on the Oregon Coast, of running on uneven sand and gravel.
But the latest injury, requiring surgery, was different. It sidelined her from a growing passion for CrossFit. She had gotten involved in 2017 after finding a home at WolfePack Fitness, 16536 S.E. 362nd Drive, in Sandy, which remains her main gym to this day.
“My first CrossFit workout I thought I was going to die,” she admitted with a laugh. “But I was hooked.”
She loved the new way of working out, which was filled with community and encouragement. It scratched that team-sports itch she missed. She was competing and placing on the podium.
Then she had to get double knee replacement, because of the bone-on-bone contact in her legs.
“I was on my crutches still trying to do these workouts,” Clark said.
But there was another outlet. CrossFit isn’t just about running and box jumps. There is also a significant weightlifting portion. It was at WolfePack gym that she got introduced to the world of powerlifting.
Clark has always been active. In high school she competed in volleyball, basketball and track. In the summer she was always outdoors, and worked on the crab docks hauling in pots. It was in those teenage years she first started lifting weights, though with nowhere near her current intention.
“I didn’t know what I was doing, it was just lifting things,” she said with a laugh. “My drive comes from (my mother), she is my inspiration.”
In the beginning it was all about rehabilitation. The lifting was a way to get more strength in her legs as she continued to recover from surgery. But her friends at the gym were taking note. Clark was handling increasingly jaw-dropping amounts of weight with relative ease. That is when someone mentioned the next level.
“I learned I can lift a heck of a lot of weight,” she said with a laugh.
Clark is not just strong. She is podium-summit, world-record strong. In just over a year of competitive powerlifting, the Columbia River Gorge resident has set 17 records and earned berths to Nationals and Worlds.
The 51-year-old competes in three lifts — back squat, bench and deadlift, which is her favorite — in the Masters Category of the United States Powerlifting Association. She also competes in “drug tested” which means no performance-enhancing substances.
During competitions each person gets three attempts at a lift. For Clark, it’s a trio of chances to shatter her own records and add more medals around her neck.
“I had no idea what to expect with all this, I just wanted to go and have fun,” she said. “Anything unknown is scary, but I just started with the light stuff and kept adding.”
“At meets I have seen ladies in their 80s lifting weights, its inspiring,” she added.
Clark’s personal records are 407.8 pounds in the deadlift; 171.9 pounds in the bench; and 283 pounds in the back squat. She trains 5 days a week, and has a coach, Megan Boley, of Strength Warehouse in Bend, who works with Clark mostly online.
In July she will be in Las Vegas for Nationals; in October she will go international to England for Worlds. The hope is that by the end of the calendar year, she will not only have earned more accolades, but also a spot on Team USA Powerlifting.
“That is something I strive for,” she said.
While Clark can’t help but smile when she looks at the medals, or thinks about all the success in such a short time, the real boon has been to her health. Just small things like her mobility and not waking up in pain every morning.
“Before all of this the pain was 24/7,” she said.
It has helped her in her career as a surgical tech in the Providence labor and delivery unit; allowed her to go on more outings with her family and friends; enjoy the WolfePack potlucks and holiday parties.
“I like to inspire people and have a record of my accomplishments, but I’m not one to boast and brag,” Clark said. “People here going through injuries have been inspired by my story — knee injuries and surgeries — but still finding a way to keep going.”