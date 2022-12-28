After 17 years of teaching at Hogan Cedars Elementary School, third grade teacher Josue Gonzalez still gets a kick out of helping his students grow and feel like they belong.
Gonzalez was born in East County but moved to Texas when he was in kindergarten. He returned to Gresham after six years. Growing up, it was mostly sports and school for Gonzalez.
“I played soccer all the way from elementary to high school,” Gonzalez said. “Did that and basketball, which passed down to my son who played into high school.”
Out of high school Gonzalez was entirely business-focused and decided to go to college with a focus on accounting.
“I loved math; math was my thing,” Gonzalez remembered. “So, I thought: 'Oh, I can I do this.'”
After a few accounting classes, Gonzalez just knew it wasn’t for him. As he was taking classes at Mt. Hood Community College, Gonzalez was also working as an educational assistant.
As an educational assistant, Gonzalez was primarily helping students who were learning English. Being bilingual in Spanish, Gonzalez was able to really connect with his students and their families.
“I remember there was one student who had just come from Mexico, and from just working with her and her family and seeing her pick up English so quickly, it was just amazing,” Gonzalez said. “That was a big thing. It was a thing where I saw that I could help make a difference.”
So, after his time at Mt. Hood, Gonzalez went on to get his bachelor’s degree in education at Concordia University and followed it up with his master’s degree in education.
After graduating, Gonzalez was lucky enough to stumble onto a position at Hogan Cedars Elementary, where he has stayed for nearly two decades.
He was first put on the fifth grade team and though he enjoyed the age group, it was when working with the third grade cohort that Gonzalez really felt connected to his students.
“They still listen, and they aren’t ready to be middle schoolers just yet,” Gonzalez said jokingly. “It is a really nice sweet spot.”
When asked what it was about Hogan Cedars that made him want to stay in the same school for so long, Gonzalez immediately pointed to his third grade team.
“My team is one of the best groups of people,” Gonzalez said. “I think we have been teaching together for about 13 years now. It is awesome to have a group of people that knows where you are at.”
One of the things Gonzalez has focused on in and outside of the classroom is building community. Gonzalez volunteers and coaches local youth at the Underground, which reaches out to at-risk kids in the Rockwood area with cross-fit.
“Even with teaching, building relations is so important,” Gonzalez said. “The quicker you make a connection with the kid and the faster you build a relationship; it goes a long way. Especially with kids who can be challenging behavior-wise.”
To make sure he knows where each student is on every given day, Gonzalez asks his third graders to rate how they are feeling at the start of their day and how they feel at the end of the day.
“It gives me an idea where they are at,” Gonzalez said. “So, making that initial connection right in the morning and throughout the day. I think the biggest thing is making that connection. And if there is that disconnect where they don’t feel welcome or accepted, then it is a lot harder for them to want to be here and learn.”
