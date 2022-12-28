122822-educatorspotlight

Josue Gonzalez has been teaching Hogan Cedars third graders for 17 years.

After 17 years of teaching at Hogan Cedars Elementary School, third grade teacher Josue Gonzalez still gets a kick out of helping his students grow and feel like they belong.

Gonzalez was born in East County but moved to Texas when he was in kindergarten. He returned to Gresham after six years. Growing up, it was mostly sports and school for Gonzalez.

Long time elementary school teacher helps kids feel connected, to emotions, curriculum

Tags

Recommended for you