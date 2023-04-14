The Gresham that Zaji Cox spent much of her childhood in had a “strange sense of magic.” And at age 9, Cox began writing down memories and observations of this mystical place that greatly contradicted the narrative others saw only through TV news.
Cox’s Gresham was bike rides on the Springwater Trail, ice-cream truck treats, sprinkler games, watching bats flit across the sky, befriending stray cats, a forested backyard, blackberry bushes and plum trees that yield with abandon, cartwheels, cloud watching and much more.
And Cox has put all of these pieces of her childhood to paper in her new book “Plums for Months,” which will publish on May 9 with Forest Avenue Press.
Through writing about this part of her life, and the memories made in her family’s 110-year-old house on Palmblad, she said she hoped to keep that place alive.
“I want to feel like it continues to live on,” Cox said of her former home, which she describes as having had a “fairytale-like feeling.”
Though Cox has many fond memories of her years in Gresham, which jump off the pages of “Plums for Months,” she admits that that time was not without its challenges.
In “Plums for Months,” Cox brings to life not only her sunny, sweet memories, but the feelings of being othered she felt as a neurodivergent, biracial child. She talks about wanting her mother to style her hair in as small and tight of braids as possible so it would move like the straight hair of other girls. She delves into the feelings of being half-Black that made her ponder how other Black people would perceive her. She defines what being on the autism spectrum means for her, noting that her particular “obsessive interest” is “memorizing grammar books.” She depicts her family's financial situation during her youth through an experience at Goodwill.
“My brain is wired a little differently than those who are neurotypical,” Cox explained.
This made middle school especially difficult for her. Cox described trying to navigate the social scene of junior high as being surrounded by people who are all in on some joke that you’re not. This led Cox to choose to be homeschooled for three years.
“(In middle school) I could feel myself kind of changing to fit in with them, and I didn’t like that,” she explained. “I really liked language arts, and I wanted to focus on that.”
So, she did, with her mother’s support through homeschooling.
When Cox was 13 she penned a young adult fantasy story called “ArJarelia: The Discovery,” which she then self-published at Portland State University when she was in high school.
As a neurodivergent person, Cox said writing has always been “an outlet for my overly active imagination.”
“Writing was the one way I could figure out to tell all of these stories,” she added. “I’d say it’s definitely still that safe space: a place I can express things that I can’t always say in the moment verbally.”
After moving from Gresham to Portland at the age of 14, Cox attended a charter school, then went on to receive an associate degree and her bachelor’s degree in English from the very school where she’d published her first stories: Portland State University.
Though “Plums for Months” technically isn’t her first publication, it does hold weight for Cox. She’s put much of herself in it, and already found that people are relating to her experiences in a pleasantly unexpected way.
“I want to be able to, if there are people who feel similar ways, to let them know that they aren’t alone,” Cox said. “There are other people who have felt these same ways.”
To anyone else who feels so inspired to share their stories, Cox advised: “stay true to yourself and represent who you are.”