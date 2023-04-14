The Gresham that Zaji Cox spent much of her childhood in had a “strange sense of magic.” And at age 9, Cox began writing down memories and observations of this mystical place that greatly contradicted the narrative others saw only through TV news.

Cox’s Gresham was bike rides on the Springwater Trail, ice-cream truck treats, sprinkler games, watching bats flit across the sky, befriending stray cats, a forested backyard, blackberry bushes and plum trees that yield with abandon, cartwheels, cloud watching and much more.