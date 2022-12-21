The Gresham Historical Society celebrated some amazing bakers and decorators of all ages last week as part of an annual holiday tradition.
The winners of the second Gresham Historical Society gingerbread competition were announced Sunday, Dec. 18, during “Christmas at the Museum,” a three-week event that brings hundreds to the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Avenue, to see antique decorations, marvel at the gingerbread houses, and take photos with Santa. In total nearly 1,000 people visited the museum and voted on the gingerbread houses.
All of the entries took the form of a building, and creative flourishes were encouraged and celebrated. No one used pre-made kits, and all of it was with edible materials. And the end result were some truly jaw-dropping candy structures.
Sugar Cubed Cupcakes won the professional gingerbread house division and the People’s Choice award for the professional tier with their “Santa’s Study,” which had books made of gingerbread and all sorts of little details to discover.
Sasha Stener from Ginger Cakes placed silver in the professional category with “Santa’s Farm;” while Josi Flynn finished third with “A German Christmas Market.”
Irene Sue took first place in the amateur division with “Animals from Around the World Come Home for Christmas;” Jennifer Nygard took second in the amateur division with “Christmas Celebrated Around the World;” and Katie and Emily Thienes-Dunay finished third in the amateur division with “Santa vs Godzilla.”
The People’s Choice award for the amateur division went to Jessica Westwood and her team for creating “The St. John’s Bridge.”
The contest will be back next season, and the theme has already been set — “Christmas in Oregon” The competition is made possible thanks to sponsors like Gresham Ford, Gresham Sanitary, Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza, Bucket List Travel Tours, Moen Machinery Co., Riverview Bank, and KMO Real Estate. Stamp-Connection made the trophies.