The Gresham Historical Society celebrated some amazing bakers and decorators of all ages last week as part of an annual holiday tradition.

The winners of the second Gresham Historical Society gingerbread competition were announced Sunday, Dec. 18, during “Christmas at the Museum,” a three-week event that brings hundreds to the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Avenue, to see antique decorations, marvel at the gingerbread houses, and take photos with Santa. In total nearly 1,000 people visited the museum and voted on the gingerbread houses.

Tags

Recommended for you