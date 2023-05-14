Music Mondays

Music Mondays was one of the things funded by Gresham's Community Enhancement Grants. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

Live music in the parks; advocacy for children in foster care; a new sculpture and flower baskets; pop-up technology camps — this is some of the exciting projects that are being funded by an annual city of Gresham grant that supports organizations and nonprofits enhancing the local community.

The 2023 Community Enhancement Grant gave $59,700 to 13 recipients. They are:

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.