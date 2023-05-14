Live music in the parks; advocacy for children in foster care; a new sculpture and flower baskets; pop-up technology camps — this is some of the exciting projects that are being funded by an annual city of Gresham grant that supports organizations and nonprofits enhancing the local community.
The 2023 Community Enhancement Grant gave $59,700 to 13 recipients. They are:
Arise and Shine: $4,475 for its teen club
Boxes of Love Project, Inc.: $2,500 for vulnerable infants/children
Casa for Children Inc.; $4,000 for advocacy for Gresham’s children in foster care
Center for the Arts: $10,000 for Music Mondays on the Plaza and Wednesday Music in the Parks
Family of Friends Mentoring: $3,750 to expand mentoring programs
Gresham Butte Neighborhood Association: $8,900 for Peace Plaza sculpture in Main City Park
Gresham Historical Society: $4,000 for sustainable landscaping around Gresham History Museum
Growing Gardens: $2,000 for Gresham and Senior Center gardening
Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association: $5,833 for downtown flower baskets
MetroEast Community Media: $4,642 for summer technology pop-up camps
Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon: $2,100 for events to help underserved entrepreneurs strengthen small businesses
Mt. Hood Community College: $5,000 for the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival
Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra: $2,500 for a free concert in the park
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.