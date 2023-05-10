A locally-produced short film on the power and importance of water, which is making headway at festivals and vying for awards, is perhaps best showcased by the story of a potato.

Wapato Potato

The story of the wapato potato is told in “Follow the Water.”

“Follow the Water,” which was filmed by a team from Gresham’s MetroEast Community Media, ends on a hopeful note about a tuber lost to time. The Sagittaria latifolia, also known as the wapato potato, among other names, was an important source of food for Native tribes in the lower Columbia River Basin.

Film

The MetroEast Community Media-produced “Follow the Water” has received buzz and award nominations.
Ivana Horvat

Ivana Horvat directed and produced “Follow the Water.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.