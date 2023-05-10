A locally-produced short film on the power and importance of water, which is making headway at festivals and vying for awards, is perhaps best showcased by the story of a potato.
“Follow the Water,” which was filmed by a team from Gresham’s MetroEast Community Media, ends on a hopeful note about a tuber lost to time. The Sagittaria latifolia, also known as the wapato potato, among other names, was an important source of food for Native tribes in the lower Columbia River Basin.
They were best when cooked for 15 minutes, and had a taste that was a mixture of a potato and chestnut. Tribes would roast, fry and boil them, and the plants also grew edible buds and fruits in the late summer.
But poor treatment and maintenance of wetlands, where the wapato potatoes grew, led to their believed extinction in the Pacific Northwest. At least until recently.
Because of dedicated conservation efforts, and work to reflood dried-out wetlands in the Yakima region, wapato potatoes have reappeared.
“They were able to taste a wapato potato for the first time in years,” said Ivana Horvat, director and producer of “Follow the Water.”
That is what the short documentary film is all about. Commissioned by the Clean Rivers Coalition, and filmed by a four-person team from MetroEast Community Media, helmed by Horvat, “Follow the Water” tells the story of our collective relationship with local rivers and creeks that meander across Oregon and Southwest Washington.
“This was one of the most challenging projects I have been a part of,” Horvat said.
The 20-minute film is already gaining buzz. It debuted during the Ecofilm Festival in April at Portland’s Hollywood Theatre, and is up for a Northwest Regional Emmy for documentary short.
It is broken into three distinct sections, which each having their own vibe and style, making for a unique viewing experience. There is Connection, Disconnection and Reconnection.
“Each is very different from the rest, and work nicely together to tell this important story,” Horvat said.
Part one shows the connections people formed with rivers for many centuries. It is a “visual mosaic,” with lots of footage from across the state.
“It is our way to dive into this world fully, and let the audience see the water all across the Pacific Northwest,” Horvat said.
Part two breaks down the many ways people disconnected from water, be it infrastructure like pouring concrete over streams in East County; the colonizing mindset of industry over nature; or the lack of vision when it came to the importance of protecting nature.
One example is Willamette Falls, between Oregon City and West Linn, which was an important place for Native tribes before it was turned into a tool for the electrical grid. Now it is a mess of factories and warehouses
“We ruined that waterfall,” Horvat said.
Only recently have there been conversations and plans about revitalizing the waterfront area and restoring the waterfall to its former, natural glory.
That is what the final section of the film is all about, as it ends on a hopeful, forward-facing note.
“It was important to us for this not to be a ‘catastrophic’ environmental film that leaves you with despair,” she said. “We wanted to invoke reflection, inspiration and curiosity.”
In addition to the story of the wapato potato, the film ends by looking through the lens of two women who have found their own unique ways to reconnect with and celebrate water. There is a runner in downtown Portland who is able to convene with nature along the waterfront despite being surrounded by skyscrapers and asphalt. And a section on Carol Zyvatkauskas, a Gresham photographer, who walks daily along Johnson Creek, the Fairview Headwater Wetlands, and Salish Ponds, among other bodies of water, to capture images of wildlife.
That is part of what makes “Follow the Water” compelling for East Multnomah County viewers. Not only was it crafted by a local team, it also heavily features people and places that are recognizable, from Gresham to the Columbia River Gorge.
“We have gotten really positive reception from the film — the first screening was sold out,” Horvat said with a smile. “We want to have a local screening in East County, and are shopping it around to different film festivals.”
Driven to document
Horvat joined MetroEast because she was “broke and needed a job.”
She had just finished a feature-length documentary, and applied for an open position with organization in 2017.
“It was a great fit because my education in film was geared toward using media to instill change,” Horvat said. “MetroEast brought those ideas together.”
The nonprofit organization is more than just a series of community cable channels, it offers a facility and equipment to help people make their media dreams a reality. There are training courses, events in Rockwood aimed at promoting digital literacy, support for podcasts and other online-based productions, and more.
For Horvat it was a place to further her own passion for elevating diverse voices. She loved placing women and people of color firmly in the middle of her lens, both because it leads to a bevy of ideas and improves the final project, but also because of her own background. Horvat was a refugee, moving to the United States when she was young from the former Yugoslavia.
“It is important to include perspectives from all sorts of people,” she said. “That is what we did with ‘Follow the Water’ so it could be as relatable to as many people as possible.”
She, and the rest of the team, aren’t resting on their laurels. While “Follow the Water” continues to get rave reviews, they are already working on the next series, which is being called the “Crown Jewel” for MetroEast Community Media.
“Food Foray” is a series that emulates the late Anthony Bourdain’s famous “No Reservations.” The premise is a local host who visits different international grocery stores in East Multnomah County, shopping, learning about new foods, and then visiting with people to cook traditional meals. The first episode was filmed at Babushka Russian Deli and Bakery, 835 N.E. 242nd Drive, in Wood Village, and has a woman from the Republic of Georgia cook and share family recipes.
“The show is going to go far beyond what people think are the limits of community cable,” Horvat said.
And there are opportunities for others. The MetroEast calendar is open, and people can commission or work alongside the team to create their own films/projects.
“Reach out,” Horvat said. “We want to create with the community.”