By Christopher Keizur
Pamplin Media Group
A rock climber from Oregon dangled hundreds of feet above the shimmering turquoise Aegean Sea as he tackled a tricky route puzzle on a trip to Greece.
Kalymnos is a Greek island with perhaps some of the most beautiful climbs in the world. It is mountainous, with complicated topography and an irregular coastline. There are sheltered coves, thermal springs, and volcanic crags. Most of the island is barren expect for a pair of fertile valleys with olives, oranges and vines.
Steven Higdon saw all that and more as he dangled upside down from the limestone rock on one of more than 3,000 climbing routes on the island, working his way handhold by handhold to a peak jutting hundreds of feet above the sea.
“Kalymnos is this amazing environment and culture, with folks from all around the world climbing together,” said Higdon, who has been climbing for about a decade.
“Most climbing areas are away from town, so once you are at the top of the route you have removed yourself from the rest of the world,” he added. “You are looking at expanses for miles and miles. It’s peaceful, a really satisfying experience.”
At a new gym in Gresham — Rock Haven Climbing, 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. — Ryan Renwick looks up at his own daunting path, which has stumped him for weeks.
“It is that handhold right there,” he said with a point and wry grin. “You have to stretch up to secure a grip, and I keep slipping.”
Renwick first got into climbing last summer at the prompting of his wife, Vivian Aubrey, a climbing afficionado with years of experience.
“I figured I would give it a try,” he said. “I was nervous that first time, entering a new sport and culture I had no familiarity with.”
“It was awesome,” he added.
They went to the Portland Rock Gym, and Renwick was hooked. His passion was further stoked by the opening of Rock Haven, which gave a place to visit just minutes from the school where he works.
“(At Rock Haven) there is a whole spread of abilities and skills, everyone is polite and encouraging,” said Renwick, who climbs at Rock Haven every morning before work. “The staff and owners of this gym are wonderful, very accommodating and responsive.”
From veterans like Higdon to newcomers like Renwick, Rock Haven has stoked a passion for climbing in East Multnomah County and is creating a burgeoning cadre of climbers of all ages and backgrounds.
“We want to break down the barrier of entry for people who feel like climbing is not a sport for them,” said co-founder Jen Zelen.
World of climbing
Higdon is no stranger to climbing, as a kid growing up in Roseburg, he and his friends would scramble and claw their way up cliffs and boulders to fling themselves into the river below.
After moving to Portland, surrounded by climbing gyms, he went on a road trip through the Southwest. One stop was in Yosemite National Park at Camp Four, known as a climbers haven.
“They were super welcoming, knowledgeable, nice,” Higdon said. “When I started climbing I was in the worst shape of my life, but they encouraged me.”
“It has been the catalyst for getting back in shape mentally, physically and emotionally,” he added.
Climbing can be a lot of things for different people — a challenge, ways to commune with nature, a fitness regimen.
“It brings people from all walks of life,” Higdon said. “Doesn’t matter where you come from.”
He and his partner have climbed around the world. They like doing two adventurous excursions a year, in the spring and fall, and have been in Greece, Spain, Italy, England and France. But one of the most frequently visited cliffs is just a 10 minute drive from his home up in the Mount Hood National Forest.
“We go up to French’s Dome to climb,” he said. “It’s fitness and training for us, we do multiple laps up and down the rock.”
His suggestion for getting into climbing is to connect with someone who is passionate. Tag along on a trip to watch them and ask questions. Or visit a gym, rent shoes and a chalk bag, and see if you take to bouldering.
“You will find people you climb with that resonate with your attitude and personality,” Higdon said. “You will make friends and start a fun, healthy hobby.”
New passion
Renwick has found that welcoming, friendly community climbers like Higdon talk about.
Last August he joined his wife at a reunion for the Mt. Hood Community College Wilderness First Responder Program. The gathered at Broughton Bluff, which towers above the Sandy River and Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale, for a picnic and rock climbing outing.
It was his first time climbing outside of a gym setting.
“There is this culture of care, focus and community,” Renwick said. “I am a social climber — I like to talk to people and get to know them when climbing. You see familiar faces and share advice and techniques.”
Rock Haven Climbing has centered itself in the community as a way to entice more climbers. In January the gym hosted free climbing for kids every Wednesday, and is a popular place for youths to host a birthday party.
“What they have done with this space is fantastic,” Renwick said.
That is a sentiment Higdon agrees with. The Mount Hood resident enjoys having a place to climb indoors during the offseason which isn’t a long trek into downtown Portland.
“(Rock Haven) is more accessible than any other place I have seen in the world,” Higdon said. “It is affordable and easy to get to.”
And there are challenging routes for even the most talented climbers. Just ask Renwick, as he tries that tricky route every morning.
“I will keep going for it,” he said with a laugh after his latest attempt left him flat on his back on the safety mat. “Every time I make it a bit further I feel this accomplishment.”
“It is me against the wall,” he added.