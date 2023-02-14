One of the most popular videos shown during a wildlife showcase in Gresham last weekend was of a beaver rooting around in the soil.

It was digging with its front paws into the bank of Johnson Creek just east of Main City Park and downtown, and at the end of the clip it made a rude sound.

Wild in Gresham 003

After the presentation, attendees at Wild in Gresham got to explore all sorts of items.
Frog

A red-legged frog at a pond near Main City Park.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.