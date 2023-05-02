Growing up, she heard a lot about the things she couldn’t do. Now, she’s finding out just how much she can do.
Sami Watson will compete in the 2023 Mrs. Oregon America Pageant this weekend in Salem as part of her ongoing effort to raise awareness for rare neurological conditions.
"I never saw myself as someone who would compete in a beauty pageant … sick people don’t do that" she said. "And I’m here to tell people that you can."
Watson lives with functional neurological disorder as well as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which are both neurological conditions with a wide range of symptoms that vary from patient to patient. Each is related to a problem with the way the brain and body send signals back and forth.
Watson remembers displaying symptoms as early as age 8, but because her conditions aren’t well known, she wasn’t diagnosed until 2017.
She said that once she finally did receive her diagnoses, she was able to understand how to manage her symptoms and know when she needed to request accommodations.
"Now that I have them, I’m able to live pretty normally," she said.
This is the first big pageant that Watson has ever done. She said she hopes that it’ll help her to spread awareness and advocate for patients who may be suffering from similar disorders without even knowing it.
Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, can cause heart palpitations, fainting and dizzy spells, among other things. It occurs in people who stand for long periods of time or have low blood pressure. Functional neurological disorder, or FND, impacts the messaging between the body and the brain. Its cause is unknown.
"POTS and FND used to be considered rare but now we know lots of people have them," she said. "Even if you don’t live with these things, you know someone who does."
Watson was crowned Mrs. Gresham America on March 1, and since then she has dedicated her time to bringing awareness to chronic and rare disorders as well as mental health matters.
She is a volunteer crisis counselor, artist and writer who has lived in Boring, Sandy, and Gresham over the last 30 years. She graduated from Mount Hood Community College 2018 and from Sam Barlow High School in 2011. More recently, she was married and became a new mom.
"I was told that it'd be risky to be a mom, and here I am with a 14-month-old," she said.
All of these experiences have contributed to her decision to run on the platform, “Living With Hope,” which aims to encourage others to pursue their goals despite the challenges they face.
If Watson wins, she’ll be named Mrs. Oregon America, and will use her position to continue advocating and spreading awareness for rare conditions and mental illness. She’ll also move on to the national competition.
"Obviously, I plan to win," she said, adding that she’s grateful for the experience and the connections she’s made so far.
"I've have community members reach out to me privately and in comments [on social media] to let me know they think it's cool we have a Mrs. Gresham, or that they've been living with some of the same conditions, so that’s been really great," she said.
The 2023 Mrs. Oregon and Miss Oregon for America Pageant will be at Elsinore Theatre in Salem. Tickets start at $29 and are available at elsinoretheatre.com. For more information, or to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award, visit oregonpageants.com/localdelegates.