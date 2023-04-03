A Gresham woman rang in a milestone birthday with music, cake, balloons, a visit from an antique fire truck, and family and friends.
Gladys Amundson, a resident at Courtyard Fountains, 1545 S.E. 223rd Ave., celebrated turning 105 years old Monday, April 3. She was “surprised and happy” by all the visitors on her special day.
It has been several days of celebration for Amundson. Her family who lives locally, granddaughter and grandson, as well as her great grandchild, brought a brisket dinner Sunday, April 2. Monday evening she, and all the residents at Courtyard Fountains, will enjoy birthday cake.
“We all love Gladys,” said Penny Hemenway, Courtyard concierge, who also shares a birthday with Amundson. The pair enjoy celebrating with each other every year.
Amundson was born in 1918 in North Dakota, where she lived for many years until the burgeoning oil industry drove her west. After moving to Oregon, she worked 24 years as the head cook at the University of Oregon. She loves salmon and crab, and her favorite dessert is banana cake.
Her birthday was filled with well wishes and hugs. Amundson wore a tiara and had a giant sunflower balloon when Brad Roe and his bright red, vintage Weston Kia 1945 Chevrolet firetruck visited. He brought a bouquet of flowers for the birthday girl and played music.
“You wouldn’t want me to sing it,” Amundson said with a laugh, though she later relented for a birthday song duet with Hemenway.
“Happy birthday to us,” they sang with smiles.
Roe has been brightening community events and birthdays in earnest ever since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, serving as a way to sever isolation and bring joy.
“The best part for me is driving up and seeing the smiles on their faces,” Roe said.
He has since visited hundreds of events, traveling thousands of miles. His record is 14 parties in one weekend. If you want a birthday visit from the Weston firetruck, post on the Gresham Helping Gresham Facebook page. Ask for Brad Roe or the birthday truck, and a moderator will help make the connection.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.