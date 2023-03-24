Sharon Nesbit wrote this many years ago when Maude was young.
Jean and I got her out of the barn a couple weeks ago. First thing, she needed an eye replacement. Round headlights aren’t sold just anywhere. Then it was time for gasoline. Maude spits up when her tank is too full. At $2.19 a gallon, you don’t want her upchucking, so you go into a lot of detail about how much gas she can stand before she bloats.
Then we inspected her for any vermin that may have moved in during the course of the winter. If we find the silverware and linen (linen, now there’s a laugh), drawers free of “caraway seeds,” we are confident Maude did not take on new inhabitants over the winter.
We delouse her, using the shop vac to suck spiders and bugs from corners. An hour inside Maude with a screaming shop vac does frazzle the nerves. I believe that two of the kinds of torture countenanced by George Bush and his minions included being locked in a small box with bugs and being locked in a small box with a shop vac.
Maude is what you would call a “special needs” motor home.
Next, we resuscitate with fluids. We fill the water tank, flushing her pipes, giving her a dose of Clorox to kill resident microbes – praying that she doesn’t bust an artery and ook fluids in places where we don’t want fluids ooked.
Having mastered water, we try the propane lines and then assume a patient stance while we fire up her water heater.
Lastly, propane and air. With the propane guy, like the gas station guy, I explain that if Maude has too much in her tank she spends all night in a state of flatulence keeping me awake. The nice guy who sold the propane threw himself to the ground and lay there so he could watch the dial and avoid overfill.
Then to Les Schwab for free air. The nice guy there knelt to check all six tires and fill the air bags that keep her coach riding like Cinderella’s clumsy pumpkin.
With two men at her feet, Maude seemed content. No burping, flatulence or ooking. She seemed ready for her spring breakdown cruise to the Deschutes.
On the way east, she came across a parade and actually picked up a string of Mardi Gras beads on her sewer pipe. That seemed a good omen, I told Jean, who is snake-bit and refused to go along on the breakdown cruise.
But something was amiss. On the return home, Maude developed indigestion and refused to idle without dying, leaving me with a large truck lacking power brakes or steering.
“A fuel problem,” guessed her mechanic, who met us at the freeway exit and nursed Maude back to the shop. She is luxuriating there now. She thinks the place is a spa.
Could it be swine flu?
Featured Local Savings
Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter who writers her column in her retirement.