Sharon Nesbit wrote this many years ago when Maude was young.

Jean and I got her out of the barn a couple weeks ago. First thing, she needed an eye replacement. Round headlights aren’t sold just anywhere. Then it was time for gasoline. Maude spits up when her tank is too full. At $2.19 a gallon, you don’t want her upchucking, so you go into a lot of detail about how much gas she can stand before she bloats.

Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter who writers her column in her retirement.