The sounds of East Multnomah County echoed through the State Capitol last month after the Mt. Hood Community College Wind Ensemble, also known as the MHCC Band, were invited to perform in Salem.

On Monday, April 24, the band, under the direction of Danielle Davey, was asked by Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, to perform the state song “Oregon, My Oregon,” during the opening ceremony for the House of Representatives.

Mt. Hood Community College President Lisa Skari, left, and MHCC Director of Bands Danielle Davey.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.