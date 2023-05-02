The sounds of East Multnomah County echoed through the State Capitol last month after the Mt. Hood Community College Wind Ensemble, also known as the MHCC Band, were invited to perform in Salem.
On Monday, April 24, the band, under the direction of Danielle Davey, was asked by Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, to perform the state song “Oregon, My Oregon,” during the opening ceremony for the House of Representatives.
The song was written in 1920, and the version played by the band sounded the same save for a few lyrics that were updated. During the 2021 legislative session, House Concurrent Resolution 11 was proposed and passed, modifying the lyrics to the song to “reflect historical traditions and the cultural, historical, economic, and societal evolution of the state.” Amy Shapiro penned the new lyrics, and members of the band sang them during last month’s performance.
"It was an honor to represent our college and perform our state song for this event,” Davey said. “I would like to thank Representative Ruiz for the invitation to highlight the MHCC music program for this opening ceremony.”
Davey is in her 16th year as a public-school instrumental music teacher, and her sixth at Mt. Hood Community College. During her time the wind ensemble has grown. In January is was selected to perform in Eugene at the Oregon Music Education Association’s annual conference as a featured ensemble, highlighting works by composers from Oregon.