A young English girl, Mary Lennox, finds herself surrounded by death and grief.

After being orphaned at 10 years old following a cholera outbreak that claims the lives of her mother and father, she is sent to the moors of Yorkshire, England, to live in the manor of a brooding uncle she has never met. Filling that house, Misselthwaite, are ghosts, and locked away in the corner is a long-neglected garden.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.