A young English girl, Mary Lennox, finds herself surrounded by death and grief.
After being orphaned at 10 years old following a cholera outbreak that claims the lives of her mother and father, she is sent to the moors of Yorkshire, England, to live in the manor of a brooding uncle she has never met. Filling that house, Misselthwaite, are ghosts, and locked away in the corner is a long-neglected garden.
“The Secret Garden,” a Tony award-winning musical based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, will be performed by the Mt. Hood Community College Performing Arts Department.
“This is our first big, big musical in a long time,” said director Alisha Christiansen. “I am curious and excited to see how people connect with the story.”
“Our first unmasked musical and the largest since 2019,” added Daryl Harrison Carson, technical director. “It’s a good one to do coming out of the pandemic because it is about finding joy after grief and loss.”
The 2 hour, 15 minute show has a cast of 23 people — mostly MHCC students, as well as six younger children and two community members. The costumes, props, and stage decorations are transformative, capturing the atmosphere of the early 20th century setting.
And in many ways “The Secret Garden” functions more as an opera, jam-packed with haunting songs.
“I have a new favorite song every day,” Harrison Carson said with a laugh. “All of the music is so beautiful.”
There is an orchestra pit of 12 to accompany the singers upon the stage. There are several solos, as well as the cadre of ghosts whom serve as a Greek chorus, narrating the proceedings.
“The music in this show speaks to the human experience — what it means to be a friend, family member, experience a loss,” Christiansen said. “One that has meant so much to me is ‘Hold On,’ about weathering the storms of life.”
“The Secret Garden” represents a further return to normalcy for the Performing Arts Department, with a massive cast and students helping out in all aspects — from makeup, costumes and props to lighting, staging and production.
“This theatre is one of the hidden gems of East County,” Christiansen said. “A lot of people don’t know about this place.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.