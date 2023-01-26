Muskrat

A muskrat is living on the banks of Johnson Creek just east of Main City Park.

A new furry neighbor has moved into Gresham, as a muskrat has claimed an old beaver bank den along the East County stretch of Johnson Creek as its home.

The muskrat finally settled down after making its way from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., to about a mile east along the creek. As it makes itself comfortable, recreators along the Springwater Corridor Trail should keep their eyes peeled for baby muskrats, which would be cruising the water way in the coming months.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.