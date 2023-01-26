A new furry neighbor has moved into Gresham, as a muskrat has claimed an old beaver bank den along the East County stretch of Johnson Creek as its home.
The muskrat finally settled down after making its way from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., to about a mile east along the creek. As it makes itself comfortable, recreators along the Springwater Corridor Trail should keep their eyes peeled for baby muskrats, which would be cruising the water way in the coming months.
At a quick glance, you would be forgiven for mistaking the new critter for a beaver. The native muskrat is a medium-sized semiaquatic rodent that has a similar thick coat of dark brown fur. But the main difference is the tail — theirs are long and covered with scales, rather than beaver’s distinctive flat and wide tails. But interestingly they are not closely related to beavers, despite the shared habitats and appearance.
They are also commonly mistaken for the invasive nutria. The main difference is the size, muskrats are smaller, as well as the keel-like tail opposed to the rope-like tail of nutria.
Muskrats live in family units, with a male and female raising young. They will build nests by burrowing into the banks of waterways, though in the case of the one living near Gresham’s Main City Park, they are more than happy to claim abandoned spots. They mainly feed on cattail and other aquatic vegetation, but will also eat small animals.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.