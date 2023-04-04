The inclement weather — flurries of hail and cold rain — hasn’t dampened the spirits of East Multnomah County’s most festive home, as the Paz Holiday House has been transformed into an Easter showcase.
“My bunnies are still standing,” said Linda Paz with a laugh, after she and Rick hustled home from a trip to the Oregon Coast to see how the front yard fared. “Only a few things got knocked over.”
To celebrate Easter, the couple have created fun scenes to explore. There are lights, colorful eggs, flowers, chickens and ducks, stuffed animals enjoying brunch, and, of course, a parade of bunnies.
“Anything and everything Easter,” Linda said.
The Paz Holiday House, 1722 S.W. Hensley Road, is famous for its displays. They put up a winter wonderland for Christmas, a spooky tableau for Halloween, as well as showcases for the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, and Saint Patrick’s Day.
“The neighborhood loves it, so we keep doing it,” Linda said.
The Easter lights will be on from dusk (around 7 p.m.) to 9:30 p.m. nightly through the holiday weekend. The decorations are only in the front yard, so there is no drive-thru portion this year.
“We hope this Easter brings laughter, love, peace and good health to everyone,” the Paz Family wrote. “Be safe and God bless.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.