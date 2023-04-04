The inclement weather — flurries of hail and cold rain — hasn’t dampened the spirits of East Multnomah County’s most festive home, as the Paz Holiday House has been transformed into an Easter showcase.

Paz Holiday House

The Paz Family Holiday House, on Hensley Road in Troutdale, has all sorts of fun decorations for the holiday weekend. 

“My bunnies are still standing,” said Linda Paz with a laugh, after she and Rick hustled home from a trip to the Oregon Coast to see how the front yard fared. “Only a few things got knocked over.”

Easter Bunny

There are plenty of bunnies to see at the Paz Family Holiday House. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.