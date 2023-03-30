Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Sandy River Thursday, March 30, for a rare chance to scoop up eulachon smelt as they made their way past Troutdale to spawn.

Smelt fishery

Nhat Le dipped for smelt for the first time Thursday, March 30.

With the greenlight from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dippers of all ages caught the fish from noon to 7 p.m. from the mouth of the Sandy River to the Stark Street Bridge. Despite the short notice, the banks of the river were packed with people taking advantage of the smelt fishery. One joked: “It’s bring your own rock.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.