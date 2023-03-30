Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Sandy River Thursday, March 30, for a rare chance to scoop up eulachon smelt as they made their way past Troutdale to spawn.
With the greenlight from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dippers of all ages caught the fish from noon to 7 p.m. from the mouth of the Sandy River to the Stark Street Bridge. Despite the short notice, the banks of the river were packed with people taking advantage of the smelt fishery. One joked: “It’s bring your own rock.”
“It has been a great harvest,” said Matt Moore. “The last time we were out in 2015, and it was not as good as it has been today.”
Each dipper was able to catch 10 pounds of smelt with their valid 2023 Oregon angling license. The last time it was allowed on the Sandy was in 2015.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Nhat Le, who dipped for smelt with his family and friends for the first time.
Eulachon smelt spend most of their life in the ocean, migrating up rivers, including the Columbia and some of its tributaries, to spawn. They grow to be 6-9 inches, and live 3-5 years. Most adults die shortly after spawning.
Columbia River eulachon smelt were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2010. But recent abundance allowed for the conservative harvest. Though they return annually to the Columbia River, smelt only periodically make their way up the Sandy, making the opportunity a rare occurrence.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.