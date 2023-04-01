Gresham Police officers and firefighters transformed the City Hall parking lot into a festive event that celebrated all things public safety — with games, giveaways, food, music, demonstrations, rigs to explore, and more.
The city of Gresham held the first-ever SafetyFest Saturday, April 1, at City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway.
“Safety means different things to different people,” said Fire Chief Scott Lewis. “SafetyFest is a great opportunity to create a one stop shop for many of our community’s safety needs.”
There was a firefighter obstacle course, bike rodeo, bounce house and face painting. The audience climbed into fire engines and SWAT vehicles; gazed up at the police drone; and watched local K9 dog officers’ training.
Kids got firefighter helmets and police stickers, and families got other safety-related resources, like automobile anti-theft devices.
“We’re excited to partner with our community to create a safer Gresham,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “After the unprecedented response to the anti-theft devices we handed out in December, we knew we had to create more opportunities to provide our community with the resources that matter most to them, and this event is one more way we’re working to do that.”
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.