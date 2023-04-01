Gresham Fire

There were plenty of fire engines to explore during SafetyFest.

Gresham Police officers and firefighters transformed the City Hall parking lot into a festive event that celebrated all things public safety — with games, giveaways, food, music, demonstrations, rigs to explore, and more.

The city of Gresham held the first-ever SafetyFest Saturday, April 1, at City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway.

SafetyFest

Families checked out Gresham Police gear and vehicles during SafetyFest.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.