Hundreds of runners of all ages cruised along Gresham’s trail system during the return of an annual event that not only celebrates exercise and nature, but also provides meaningful support to a local nonprofit organization.
The 5th annual Gresham Lilac Run took place Saturday, April 22, with the start/finish line at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. The 5K run/walk, 10K and half marathon courses took folks along scenic trails — the Springwater Corridor, Gresham Butte Saddle, and Butler Creek. There was also a free dash down the Springwater for kids ages 12 and under. The youngsters all got race bibs and finisher medals.
This year the race proceeds benefitted Thimbleberry Collaborative Farm, whose mission is to advance individual and environmental health across East Multnomah County. With the more than $20,000 raised, they will be able to provide agricultural education via workshops and field trips for kids in the Gresham-Barlow School District. Learn more at thimbleberrycollaborativefarm.org
The Lilac Run is 100% supported via sponsors. In addition to Unitus, there is Migration Brewing, Konell Construction and Demolition Corp., Tatu Protein Water, Premier Dentistry, Mt. Hood Chiropractic, Country Coffee, Marathon Printing, Eastwind Running and Endurance, and Bob’s Red Mill.
Collectively they make up the bulk of the “runners village,” at Ebetsu Plaza in Main City Park, where participants and loved ones can explore booths, get beer and pancakes, take photos with their medals, and put their feet up after the run.
The hope is next year to have even more sponsors, which would allow more participants to be let in from the overflowing waitlist. Many also lend employees as trail guides, volunteers at water stations, and runners. Learn more or become a sponsor by emailing LilacRun@GreshamOregon.gov
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.