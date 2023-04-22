Hundreds of runners of all ages cruised along Gresham’s trail system during the return of an annual event that not only celebrates exercise and nature, but also provides meaningful support to a local nonprofit organization.

The 5th annual Gresham Lilac Run took place Saturday, April 22, with the start/finish line at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. The 5K run/walk, 10K and half marathon courses took folks along scenic trails — the Springwater Corridor, Gresham Butte Saddle, and Butler Creek. There was also a free dash down the Springwater for kids ages 12 and under. The youngsters all got race bibs and finisher medals.

