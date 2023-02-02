For more than three decades a local theatre director struggled to find parts to showcase women actors.
That was especially crucial when Karlyn Love was a high school drama teacher, where there would be far more girls within productions than guys. So one of her go-to choices spawned from a movie she caught in 1980s — Crossing Delancey. The film was adapted by Susan Sandler from her play of the same name.
“It is this really sweet play, bordering on a romantic comedy,” Love said. “What drew me to it is the robust monologues for women performers. It is hard to find women-driven vehicles, and this not only stars women, but was written by one.”
So the piece will make for the perfect evening performance for the latest endeavor by Readers Theatre Gresham. At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Love will direct a reading of Crossing Delancey at The Center for the Arts Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave., the new home of the troupe.
The story is about Isabelle Grossman, a Manhattan book store owner who finds herself drawn back to the Lower East Side at the behest of family, specifically her spunky Jewish grandmother, Bubbe, who has designs to see her married with the aid of a matchmaker.
The title is literally about crossing Delancey Street into her old borough.
“The conflict is about trying to find yourself while being drawn back to family and your own way of life,” Love said. “It is about our families, that foundation we all share.”
“It is also a celebration of Jewish culture,” Love added. “A lot of hate toward that community has resurfaced in recent years, so this performance puts that culture front and center.”
Readers Theatre Gresham places the spotlight completely on the actors. There is no set, stage directions, and minimal costuming. Instead the performers read, react, and emote to paint a picture for the audience.
“There are five characters reading as well as someone handling the stage directions,” Love said. “It is amazing what they can do within the space with their facial expressions and pantomiming.”
The show is two hours with an intermission. The Little Theatre in downtown has beer and wine sales, and tickets are $9 at the door.
If you miss the show next week, next on the docket is The Beauty Queen of Leenane, March 6, directed by Kelly Lazenby.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.