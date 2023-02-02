Readers Theatre Gresham

Crossing Delancey is the latest performance by the troupe. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

For more than three decades a local theatre director struggled to find parts to showcase women actors.

That was especially crucial when Karlyn Love was a high school drama teacher, where there would be far more girls within productions than guys. So one of her go-to choices spawned from a movie she caught in 1980s — Crossing Delancey. The film was adapted by Susan Sandler from her play of the same name.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.