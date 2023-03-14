Annoyed at that incessant hammering sounding out in the early morning hours?
Don’t be too quick to blame your handyman neighbor, as it could be a species of bird that makes a racket far greater than its small size.
Gresham wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas ventured out along the Springwater Corridor Trail Tuesday morning, March 14, in search of what was making a loud clanging that disrupted an otherwise peaceful morning. The culprit — a red-breasted sapsucker — which was hammering away at one of the metallic utility poles that run along the trail near Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave.
The medium-sized woodpecker lives in forests along the west coast. True to the name, they have a red head and upper chest, with white lower belly and rump. They are black on the back, and have a white patch on their wings.
The noise is an attempt to drill holes for feeding and excavating nest cavities. When they aren’t mistakenly hammering away at metal, they prefer old-growth forest to drink sap, using a long tongue with stiff hairs to better collect it. Any insects attracted to the sap are also consumed.
The red-breasted sapsuckers are also popular for Rufous hummingbirds, which have been seen following the movements of sapsuckers to drink some of the sap for themselves.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.