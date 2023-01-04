Teddy Bear Parade

The Gresham Teddy Bear Parade returned this year.

This past year will be remembered as a return to normalcy for many across East Multnomah County.

With vaccines readily available for COVID-19, many events that had long laid dormant returned with much fanfare. Meanwhile new restaurants and businesses opened; a public safety crisis led to hundreds marching into Gresham City Hall; local rallies brought folks together in defiance of a foreign invasion; high school state championship trophies were hoisted; and teddy bears went back on parade.

Ukraine

Timur Holove, board chair for the Slavic Community Center of NW.
Rockwood Market Hall

The Rockwood Market Hall opened this spring.
Sammy's Smashburgers

Sammy Marchand opened Sammy’s Smashburgers at the Fairview Food Plaza.
Gresham Homeless Services Team

Kevin Dahlgren and Willie Shaw are both members of Gresham’s Homeless Services Team.
Police march

Hundreds marched in support of Gresham police officers.
Damascus Christian volleyball

Damascus Christian volleyball capped an undefeated season with a state championship.
"Gresham Lumberjack"

The infamous "Gresham Lumberjack" felled hundreds of trees.
Chief Scott Lewis

Longtime Gresham firefighter Scott Lewis was named chief.