This past year will be remembered as a return to normalcy for many across East Multnomah County.
With vaccines readily available for COVID-19, many events that had long laid dormant returned with much fanfare. Meanwhile new restaurants and businesses opened; a public safety crisis led to hundreds marching into Gresham City Hall; local rallies brought folks together in defiance of a foreign invasion; high school state championship trophies were hoisted; and teddy bears went back on parade.
Here are some of our top stories from 2022:
Supporting Ukraine
East Multnomah County’s robust Slavic community loudly voiced its disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine this spring, and has continued to generate support and send aid to those suffering in the war-torn country.
The Ukrainian Bible Church in Fairview became one of the central pillars of support in Oregon. All year the congregation has been gathering funds and supplies to send to the people of Ukraine.
"We believe that God hears our prayers and peace will soon come to Ukraine," Pastor Ilya Globak said.
And in the face of war, many came together to share in the pain and heartbreak during a Ukrainian Cultural Festival in March, hosted by the Slavic Community Center of NW. There was live music, poetry readings, traditional outfits, dancing, and food.
Rockwood Market Hall opens
After more than two decades of planning, the Rockwood Market Hall opened its doors this spring as an incubator for burgeoning small businesses and the wide array of diverse cuisines found in East County.
The 39,000-square-foot indoor marketplace, 458 S.E. 185th Ave., is filled with ethnic foods alongside handmade artisanal goods. There are micro-restaurants and micro-retail stores, and a commissary kitchen for rent with cold storage and office space. Eventually there are plans to add a grocery store. Out front is a public plaza and playground that has already played host to event like I Heart Rockwood and National Night Out.
Rise of food carts
There was a huge influx of dining options for East Multnomah County residents this year, as a pair of food cart plazas opened their windows to much fanfare.
In the spring Troutdale Station food cart pod brought a collection of eateries just across from downtown — with sushi burritos, crab boils, spicy Thai noodles, heaping burgers, Korean fusion, Indian curries, decadent desserts, espresso and more.
Just down Halsey Street the Fairview Food Plaza opened with its own showstopper — the world’s tallest fork. The 37-foot stainless steel cutlery has drawn the eye and crowds, but the delicious food has kept them around. Smash burgers, Hawaiian barbeque, Scandinavian, birrias, kebabs and more.
"This is a place to sit and meet your neighbors,” said Fairview Mayor Brian Cooper.
Both locations are perfect for the whole family, as each person can go for whatever cuisine is calling their name. Plus both the Troutdale and Fairview pods have large indoor seating areas, allowing them to remain open year-round.
Public safety crisis
The Gresham Police Department faced a “catastrophe” this summer that left the department short-staffed; slashed programs and specialty units to circle the wagons around patrol and investigation; and the confidence of the community shaken.
While everything had been brewing for years — the result of a decade-plus of underfunding, Police Chief Travis Gullberg explained — at its peak the force was operating down 19 sworn positions. That meant no more Traffic Unit, Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Transit Division, and School Resource Officers. There were no officers dedicated to patrolling for dangerous driving, nor any follow up on property crimes or assaults.
The staffing woes hit during a historic spike in crime across the region.
But city leadership began seeking solutions. They put an emphasis on recruitment and retention of officers; brought back support staff and non-sworn public safety roles; installed security cameras and contracted for late-night security guards in downtown; reinvested in youth programs; and dedicated temporary ARPA dollars to serve as a funding stop gap.
Gresham team finds homes
Gresham’s Homeless Services Team has become one of the premier groups across the entire region when it comes to finding support and homes for the homeless, leading with firm compassion and following up on promises.
This past summer the group got a taste of what a near-perfect system could be. Taking advantage of a $4 million move-in pot via Multnomah County, Gresham housed 30 adults and 15 children in the months of June and July — far more than any other organization. And those housed got connected to case workers, addiction treatment, food banks, and all the other wraparound support needed to thrive in housing.
“This isn’t a job, it’s a cause,” said Kevin Dahlgren, senior homeless specialist. “You have to believe you can make a difference.”
Waterfall tickets required
A pilot program was launched this year to restrict access to the Columbia River Gorge’s “Waterfall Corridor” to the annoyance of many East County residents.
Anyone wanting to drive along an 18-mile stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway from May 24th to Sept. 5th had to first purchase a $2 ticket online to pass through a checkpoint. The tickets were limited via time slots as a way to reduce congestion in the Gorge, particularly around Multnomah Falls.
Though the system led to grumbles from locals, officials applauded its success in reducing traffic, with 49,633 permits issued online. And the system is here to stay — tickets will be back in place come May 2023.
"We are trying to achieve a tricky balance of preserving the beauty of the Gorge while making sure people can still visit," said Don Hamilton, ODOT spokesperson.
Return of Teddy Bear Parade
After a difficult few years of isolation during the pandemic, it was the return of an annual parade that brought many of the smiles back to downtown Gresham.
The 40th annual Gresham Teddy Bear Parade wound its way along streets lined with families in September for the first time since 2018. Hosted by Soroptimist International of Gresham, there were floats and classic cars; horses and dogs; Gresham and Barlow High School cheerleaders and the Gophers marching bands; kids, parents and teachers from local preschools and elementary schools in the Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds, Corbett and Centennial districts; taekwondo students; celebrities like parade founder Pat Fielder and Todd Kirnan, aka “Mr. Gresham;” Disney princesses; firetrucks and police motorcycles; and teddy bears of all shapes and sizes.
"This is like the cherry on top of the banana split," said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. "A culmination of where we have come after years of a pandemic.”
Voters: “Increase public safety spending”
During the November election Gresham voters made it clear — they are ready to support public safety funding. The majority of candidates who ran for City Council on pro-public safety platforms, with an emphasis on increasing funding for Gresham Police and Gresham Fire, claimed seats. Incumbent Janine Gladfelter (Position 6) and challenger Jerry Hinton (Position 4) were both elected, while incumbent Council President Eddy Morales (Position 2) also reclaimed his spot. Both Gladfelter and Hinton have been vocal proponents of police spending.
The ballot results were the culmination of months of advocacy spurred by local businesses and community members. Hundreds joined a march alongside the Gresham Police Officers Association into City Council chambers, and a poll put out in mid-November has given city leadership confidence in putting forward a new public safety levy vote during the upcoming spring election.
All hail girls sports
It was a banner year for high school girls athletics, as multiple local teams made their marks in the postseason with gold and silver medals.
Damascus Christian had plenty to smile about, as girls track and field and volleyball both hoisted trophies. At Hayward Field for the 1A OSAA Girls Track & Field Championships the Eagles won with 105.5 points last spring. Much of the attention went to then-freshman Ava Mai, who won the long jump, 300 hurdles, and took third in the 100. Emily Powers, Alysha Colburn, Sierra Hale, Ayla Pontius, and Andrea Bogdan all scored points to secure the title.
Then in the fall Damascus Christian volleyball made history by winning the program’s first state title with a 36-0 record.
“We dug deep and fought hard — I’m really proud of them,” said Coach Emily Russau.
In basketball Barlow, Corbett and Damascus Christian all finished runners up in their respective tournaments. The No. 7 Barlow girls made their first-ever state championship appearance in 6A hoops, while No. 11 Corbett also tore through the 4A bracket as underdogs. In 1A hoops, the Eagles girls nearly made it a triple crown of championships, but instead settled for silver.
Barlow water polo was also silver in the pool, building on its legacy as a powerhouse program; and Open Door Christian Academy volleyball claimed the Troutdale-based school’s first-ever postseason win in any sport. For a school that opened in 1978, it was a big deal.
"This is the first time we did it as a school — I can't believe it," said setter Damaris Visan.
‘Gresham Lumberjack’ terrorizes nature
A baffling case left city officials scratching their heads as a serial tree cutter decimated hundreds of young growth trees, shrubs and bushes this past year along the Springwater Corridor Trail.
The infamous “Gresham Lumberjack” felled nearly 800 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, for seemingly no reason other than wanton destruction. The damages to long-term restoration efforts along Johnson Creek totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And the suspect was never caught. After months of trees chopped down via a handsaw under the cover of darkness, it all stopped in early winter, with no citations or arrests ever being made.
New, familiar fire chief
It didn’t take very long for Gresham Fire & Emergency Services to find a person to step up to the helm — the perfect fire chief had been serving the city for nearly 20 years.
In October the city of Gresham named Scott Lewis as fire chief, following his half-year serving in an interim role following the unexpected resignation of Chief Mitch Snyder. The promotion is his latest role in Gresham, including operations deputy chief, administrative division chief, and assistant chief.
"I am humbled to have the opportunity to be the fire chief for the Gresham Fire Department," said Fire Chief Scott Lewis. "We have assembled one of the finest groups of firefighters, fire officers, deputy fire marshals, and staff members in the State of Oregon.”