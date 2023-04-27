The Mt. Hood Community College Jazz Festival returns May 5-7 with performances, jam sessions, and even some free workshops scheduled at several venues beginning Friday morning.
Like anything else, jazz and the festival itself have experienced a number of rebirths over the years, with no shortage of spin-offs and historically significant details. Some of the key players are even around today, just waiting for younger generations to notice.
"I think the arts are always under attack a little bit, but at the same time, if you want to look back at any culture in any time period, you look at the art, right?" said Festival Director Dan Davey, who also runs the college's jazz program.
"Art reflects society and society reflects art," he said. "I think it's such a staple in our culture that even when it's under attack, it's not in danger of extinction."
In its heyday, the event brought thousands of visitors from Portland and its surrounding areas to see top performers such as Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, and B.B. King. Notable alumni from the school, who'd left the region for jobs or further opportunities, harnessed their connections to bring together successful artists and young musicians.
Since then, some things have changed, like the audience and the number of other festivals that have popped up.
"They compete for each other, which is not good for the community," Davey said. "I see this festival as serving a need in East County for providing access for high quality music."
"There are not a lot of venues out here where you can access that music," he added.
Yet at the same time, the same spirit of connecting people through music, lived experiences and other ventures is still strong in the Gresham and Troutdale areas.
Students, performers, and even curious audience members will have the opportunity to improvise and build their skills with acts such as the Bill Charlap Trio, whose frontman has performed with acts like Tony Bennett and Phil Woods. Michael Dease, the Dan Balmer Group, and Soul Vaccination are also included in the line-up, along with many others.
Many of the performers have stories, histories and accomplishments that are far too rich to detail here, but they'll be available to anyone who wishes to attend the festival.
"Hopefully we're breeding the next generation of jazz, or at least its audience," Davey said.
In all, this year's Mt. Hood Jazz Festival will include performances from its own music department as well as 83 high school and middle school ensembles. There will be workshops on things like how to get a gig and jazz improvisation, which are also open to the public. And of course professional performances followed with an after-hours jam session.
Some of the events are free to attend, while others are ticketed. Many of the performances are scheduled for Sunday, May 7, and will take place throughout the Troutdale and Gresham communities.