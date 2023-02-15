I’m not sure how I feel about Valentine’s Day.

The notion of enforced, obligatory romance targeted on a single day seems wrong. The fact that it is based on a long-dead saint —slaughtered in a decidedly unromantic way — and was then manipulated by a pope who paired the event with a fertility festival, doesn’t help.

Column Mug Sharon Nesbit

Sharon Nesbit enjoyed her Valentine's Day in paradise at Napili on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

