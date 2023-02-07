It was the most nerve-wracking flight of his life.
Ted McAuley was leaving Oregon for just the second time, and burning a hole in his pocket was an engagement ring for the woman he loved.
He had met Veronica via an online dating site. She had taken the initiative to message first, but he had been slow to respond, daunted by the distance — she lived in Washington D.C. Three days later he sent back a message, and they hit it off.
There were differences that could have submarined the burgeoning connection. Veronica was originally from Ghana, and had moved to the United States for school. After about half a year in a nursing program, she found it too difficult to be around that kind of pain. So instead she started an interview channel on YouTube, where she elbowed through the hustle and bustle of the nation’s capital to share stories.
Ted grew up all around East Multnomah County. He lived in Boring and graduated from Sandy High School, and at one point or another has called Fairview, Gresham and Troutdale home. He loved to hike and be outdoors. He worked with special needs children, and dreamed of becoming an author.
The couple were different races and from different cultures. Their life experiences wildly varied. But after just four months of virtual dating they both knew. Ted asked the question, and Veronica said yes. They tied the knot in 2019.
“We both knew it was right,” she said. “Our faith is something we value, that has been the foundation. We have the same beliefs, even though he is Caucasian and I am African. We are both curious and love to explore.”
“We found we had a deeper common ground, and had way more in common,” Ted added.
Now living together in Troutdale, the couple is using their unique love story to inspire others. On a shared YouTube channel — Ted & Vero TV — they pull back the curtains to their life. They talk about meeting, being an interracial couple, becoming pregnant and the birth of their daughter.
“We wanted to encourage people and let them know marriage is a positive thing,” Veronica said. “We had seen this negative narrative about relationships being hard and falling apart, and we wanted to show a different side.”
Shared stories
When Veronica first moved to Troutdale to be with Ted, she said it was like stepping into a Hallmark movie.
She loved the quaint downtown, and the slower pace of life after the hectic days in D.C.
“I love this place so much, the people are so graceful,” she said with a smile.
There were lots of new experiences for her in Oregon. She had never spent much time outdoors, so from the get-go Ted took her to all his favorite hiking destinations across the state.
“Oregon is beautiful — Multnomah Falls is God’s gift to earth,” she said.
“When my wife first came all this was new to her,” Ted said. “She opened me back up to all this after living here my entire life.”
There were some growing pains for Veronica, as she left a major city for a much quieter destination. The trickiest was finding a place to get her hair done. She eventually found an expert in Black styles in North Portland.
What has smoothed the transition is their shared YouTube channel, which has built up an audience as they find their voice. Some of the videos are as simple as going on hikes at Multnomah Falls or going to a museum. But the most popular center on the relationship — how they met, obstacles they overcame, dealing with long distance. They also welcomed their daughter into the world six months ago, exciting news for their subscribers, though they are holding off on having her star in videos to shield her from the swirl of social media.
“We want to impact people with our stories,” Veronica said. “Bring this community we have created into our lives.”
“Recording these videos has strengthened our marriage and helped other people,” Ted added.
Veronica has also restarted the channel she ran while in D.C. — @Freedomtalkshowwithveronica. Her goal is to showcase the people and organizations doing interesting things across East Multnomah County. Her first video in Troutdale was an interview with Mayor Randy Lauer.
“I want this place to grow and be the best it can be,” Veronica said. “We are here in this community, and love this community.”