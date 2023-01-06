People make their way to the Vista House, atop a peak 733 feet up in the Columbia River Gorge, for all sorts of reasons.
Stella Funk Butler loves to recount stories she has heard in her years visiting the tourist destination that serves as a centerpiece along the Historic Columbia River Highway. Whenever she stands in the center of the building her eyes drift up, because the carvings of faces at the base of the ceiling represent the Native American tribes that call the Gorge home. Any travelers who take the time to look at those faces are blessed on their journey, Butler said.
Jerry West and Dawn Gilkison both love the connections they have made with people from around the world. Every year more than one million visitors stop at Crown Point and Vista House, representing every corner of the globe. Recently West, a self-admitted shy person, spent several minutes chatting with a German tourist and looking up the international architectural inspirations for the house.
And for Alisha Hamel, the newly named executive director of Friends of Vista House, a group of dedicated volunteers tasked with looking after the location, it’s that view — 20 miles in either direction along the Columbia River.
“Every day I come up here it never loses that magic,” she said with a smile.
With a new hand at the helm, Vista House is poised to become even better this coming year. There are lofty goals — open every day of the week in the spring and summer, interactive displays, new cultural events and activities for all ages.
But to make it all happen there needs to be more volunteers.
Vista House had steadily been losing its volunteer base for years, which all came to a head when the pandemic hit. With concerns for health and safety, people stopped signing up for shifts. Right now there are 35 volunteers, 15 of which just recently joined the team.
“We now have to rebuild that base,” Hamel said.
The goal is to secure 100 regular volunteers to help transform the Vista House into a thriving destination within the Gorge.
“A lot of people don’t even know the Vista House can be open,” Hamel said. “We are going to change that.”
Oregon’s best rest stop
Like many Oregonians, Hamel’s first visits to the Vista House were as a kid, when she could barely remember details. It was during road trips with her family from Eastern Oregon to visit family in the Portland area. Stops to stretch legs and soak in the sights.
“This place has always been awe-inspiring,” she said.
So when the fourth-generation Oregonian began to feel that longing for home in the midst of a four-year adventure in Virginia, where she was the director of the U.S. Army Transportation Museum, the opening at Vista House caught her eye.
“I thought, ‘That has to be the coolest place to work in the world,’” Hamel said.
Vista House is an octagonal stone building located at Crown Point, a rocky promontory in the Gorge. It was designed by Edgar Lazarus in an Art Nouveau style, and was completed in 1918 after nearly two years of construction. The idea for the structure, proposed by Lancaster, was for “an observatory from which the view both up and down the Columbia could be viewed in silent communion with the infinite.”
Though one of the main draws of Vista House was to create a bathroom.
“When they built the highway they didn’t account for a ‘comfort station’ — rest stop,” Hamel said. “They could have just build any old bathroom, but all those movers and shakers in (Multnomah County) didn’t want to settle. They wanted the Vista House to showcase the beauty of the Columbia River Gorge.”
“This became the most beautiful bathroom in the entire world,” she added with a laugh.
The main building is a domed rotunda 44 feet in diameter and 55 feet high. Stairs wind up to the viewing platform around the outside base of the dome, while below are the famed marble bathrooms, a museum, gift shop and coffee shop.
There is also the info desk in the main hall, where volunteers are stationed to help improve every visit.
“How cool would it be for visitors to Vista House to encounter happy, knowledgeable volunteers who love to tell the story of this place,” Hamel said.
There are perks to volunteering at Vista House. Not only do you get to pick what days you want to go, everyone gets one free drink from the espresso bar during their three-hour shift.
There needs to be at least two volunteers on hand whenever the building is opened, though more means other exciting opportunities. Some volunteers like to be costumed to interpret the history from when Vista House was first built, while others can staff specialty tables to share their own passions.
Some tell visitors the best places for a hike, or what birds/animals to keep an eye out for during their Gorge adventure. Others are experts on the history of the building, or the construction of the highway.
“This is the best volunteer job in the world,” Hamel said.
And there are future plans. Talks have begun with some of the other destination locations, like Multnomah Falls, to have a shared pool of volunteers so folks can work different places. The road that loops around the Vista House is going to remain closed, both as a safety measure for visitors and to create a sort of plaza where events can be held. There are already plans for science demonstrations, cultural dances, and music.
“We have a good time up here, it’s just a wonderful place to work,” West said.