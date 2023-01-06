People make their way to the Vista House, atop a peak 733 feet up in the Columbia River Gorge, for all sorts of reasons.

Stella Funk Butler loves to recount stories she has heard in her years visiting the tourist destination that serves as a centerpiece along the Historic Columbia River Highway. Whenever she stands in the center of the building her eyes drift up, because the carvings of faces at the base of the ceiling represent the Native American tribes that call the Gorge home. Any travelers who take the time to look at those faces are blessed on their journey, Butler said.

Jerry West and Dawn Gilkison enjoy meeting visitors from around the world.