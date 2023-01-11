As the highest peak in Oregon, Mount Hood boasts a bounty of winter recreation opportunities. If you’re looking to get outdoors, despite the cold and the snow, there are trails to snowshoe, cross-country ski and occasionally hike at various ability levels throughout the Mt. Hood National Forest this season.
How you go depends on the conditions, but regardless winter on the mountain brings its own beauty and sights to behold.
Slow and steady
Summit Trail
An easy route with unobstructed views of Mount Hood that is perfect for families spending an afternoon in Government Camp or anyone looking to break up their outdoor excursion with some photo shoots.
Summit Trail #691 runs through Mt. Hood Skibowl Resort south, with hikers following a dirt road for about a mile before crossing into the resort boundary. Parking is available at the Nordic-Sno-Park.
Timberline Snowshoe Trail
For any non-skiers or snowboarders spending an afternoon at Timberline Lodge, 27500 E. Timberline Road, there are some outdoor adventures you can take as a break from your book and hot drink.
The Timberline Snowshoe Trail is a great place for beginners to learn, with three-fourths of a mile of daily groomed trail that loops above the lodge. There is no ticket required, and equipment is available for rent at the Wy’East Day Lodge.
Old Salmon River Trail
One of the best winter hikes for families and younger children is 1.9 miles that follows the scenic Salmon River.
The Old Salmon River Trail #742A goes through an old growth forest in the ZigZag District. Other than a short hill at each end, it is a relatively flat trail with several bridges spanning small creeks. Because of the lower elevation, this trail remain snow-free through most of winter. The main trailhead is along Salmon River Road, just west of Rhododendron.
Moderate day trips
Crosstown Trail
For those looking to enjoy a bit of exercise between pints at Charlies Mountain View, there is a trail with views of the mountain just a stone’s throw from the main drag through Government Camp.
Crosstown Trail #755 runs parallel to the ski town to the north, with 5.2 miles out and back with 534 feet of elevation gain with connections to other trails in the area. It goes through lodgepole pine forest, with stands of Douglas fir, western red cedar, and hemlock trees to the west. The eastern trailhead is in the northwest corner of the Summit Ski area parking lot; the western trailhead is across from the west entrance to Ski Bowl — though there are other access points and outlets throughout town.
Mirror Lake Trail
The more adventurous can get that “postcard” view of Mount Hood by hiking out to a popular backcountry lake.
Mirror Lake Trail is a 4.4 mile hike along a well-graded trail that takes you to the serene Mirror Lake, named for its reflection of the mountain on clear days. The old trailhead was decommissioned in 2018, leading visitors along a longer hike with less elevation gain from the Mirror Lake Trailhead, which is off Highway 26 near the Skibowl West parking lot outside Government Camp. The trail is wide, with 10 footbridges to cross. At the lake is a further half-mile loop, as well as access to more difficult trails up Tom Dick and Harry Mountain.
Mirror Lake is popular in the winter with snowshoeing and cross country skiing, but heavy amounts of snow turn this moderate trail more difficult.
Umbrella and Sahale Falls Loop
Tucked away on the southeast side of Mount Hood is a snowshoe trail that takes visitors past a pair of waterfalls that are often frozen and glistening in the winter.
The 4.4-mile Umbrella and Sahale Falls Loop begins near Mt. Hood Meadows Lodge, and runs through mountain meadows and across creeks. The draw is the pair of waterfalls — Umbrella Falls is closest, and folks could turn back without completing the full loop.
To reach the Umbrella/Sahalie Falls trailhead’s graveled parking area, drive Highway 35 and turn onto Mt. Hood Meadows Road. The marker for the trail is just south of the Mt. Hood Meadows Lodge parking. For a fee and reservation, people can also join a snowshoe tour to Umbrella Falls via Mt. Hood Meadows.
Chilly challenge
West Leg Road-Glade Trail
For those seeking a true Nordic ski adventure, look no further than a trek up the original road that led to Timberline Lodge.
The West Leg Road is a 5.3-mile uphill journey from a trailhead near Government Camp up nearly 2,000 feet to the lodge. Snowshoes are required in the winter to make it to the top. After a breather at the lodge, ski back down to town via the Glade Trail #661. It is a steep trail that requires downhill skiing abilities, and unless you have access to a pair of cars at each end, you’ll have to hike up with your ski equipment.
The West Leg Road entrance is off Highway 26, just west of the Timberline Highway. Glade Trail connects to Crosstown Trail at East Blossom Trail in Government Camp.
Getting there safely
As temperatures and snow continue to drop, and winter recreation traffic increases, the Mt. Hood National Forest staff wants to remind people of best practices for staying safe while traveling.
Cell service is not always reliable when on the Mt. Hood National Forest especially, and online mapping services don’t always accurately know the routes of forest roads. To ensure you get safely and efficiently from point A to point B, utilize Mt. Hood Motor Vehicle Use Maps, which are free and denote locations of all forest roads and what roads are seasonally inaccessible. You can pick up a paper copy of the maps at any forest office or download a georeferenced map on the Avenza app.
Besides making sure you know where you’re going, before heading out for a day of fun in the snow, make sure you know what conditions to expect, and pack supplies accordingly. Conditions can change drastically as you travel higher in elevation, so take along extra food, water, layers and blankets in case you end up stuck and/or waiting for assistance in winter weather. You can check the conditions of roads before you go online at tripcheck.com.
For those who plan to visit a Sno-Park to sled, ski, snowshoe or snowmobile, make sure you have a valid Sno-Park pass and if the parking lot of your chosen destination is full, do not park along the highway or in no-parking zones or blocking other vehicles. Those illegally parked hinder the access of emergency services vehicles and could be towed and/or ticketed. Snow levels can be researched ahead of time online at tinyurl.com/9tkdjk7f. Money earned from Sno-Park permits sales directly funds plowing and maintenance of Sno-Parks.