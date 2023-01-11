As the highest peak in Oregon, Mount Hood boasts a bounty of winter recreation opportunities. If you’re looking to get outdoors, despite the cold and the snow, there are trails to snowshoe, cross-country ski and occasionally hike at various ability levels throughout the Mt. Hood National Forest this season.

How you go depends on the conditions, but regardless winter on the mountain brings its own beauty and sights to behold.

Timberline Lodge

Timberline Lodge is a good place to start when looking for winter outings.