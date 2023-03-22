A wolverine was spotted by two people fishing Monday morning, March 20, along the Columbia River near Portland — marking the first time in three decades the rare animal, which is listed as threatened in Oregon, has been spotted in the state outside the Wallowa Mountains.
Photos of the wolverine were snapped by anglers and shared with staff from Cascadia Wild, a nonprofit organization conducting community science wildlife surveys for wolverines on Mt. Hood, as well as with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"Given the proximity to Portland, we were very surprised when this report came in and elated when we were able to verify the sighting,” said ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Dave Keiter. “We really appreciate the people who reported this rare occurrence and Cascadia Wild who helped us confirm the report and begin monitoring efforts.”
ODFW biologists and Cascadia Wild staff found a set of wolverine tracks Tuesday morning, March 21, where the photos were taken. No other sign of the animal was found.
Two non-invasive monitoring stations — a motion-detecting camera and hair-collecting device baited with a strong-smelling attractant — were placed nearby.
Wolverines are widely found in Canada and Alaska, with smaller populations in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon, which is at the southern edge of the current range. They are most often found in snowpack at high elevations.
It is likely the one spotted near the Columbia River is on the move. Wolverines can travel more than 30 miles a day. Community members are encouraged to report additional sightings of the wolverine, or any other unique wildlife observations.
“Some of the best information on wildlife can come from regular people who are paying attention to what they see,” said Teri Lysak, wolverine tracking coordinator with Cascadia Wild. “Many thanks to the couple who saw this animal and took the time to share it with us.”
Wolverines were thought to have been extirpated form Oregon by 1936, though reports have been documented each decade from the 1960s on. Before this latest sighting, the last confirmed observation in Oregon was in 2022 in Wallowa County.