Oregon Wolverine

 Cascadia Wild

A wolverine was spotted by two people fishing Monday morning, March 20, along the Columbia River near Portland — marking the first time in three decades the rare animal, which is listed as threatened in Oregon, has been spotted in the state outside the Wallowa Mountains.

Photos of the wolverine were snapped by anglers and shared with staff from Cascadia Wild, a nonprofit organization conducting community science wildlife surveys for wolverines on Mt. Hood, as well as with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

