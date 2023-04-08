The magic of the Easter Bunny was alive and well in Wood Village during the return of East Multnomah County’s premiere egg hunt.

The 35th annual Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday morning, April 8, at City Hall and Donald L Robertson Park, 24300 N.E. Halsey Street. Nearly 1,000 kids and their families gleefully hopped and bounced across grass field laden with 35,000 Easter eggs.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.