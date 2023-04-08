The magic of the Easter Bunny was alive and well in Wood Village during the return of East Multnomah County’s premiere egg hunt.
The 35th annual Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday morning, April 8, at City Hall and Donald L Robertson Park, 24300 N.E. Halsey Street. Nearly 1,000 kids and their families gleefully hopped and bounced across grass field laden with 35,000 Easter eggs.
“It is always great to see so many kids,” said Wood Village Mayor Jon Miner, who hustled home from a trip to Texas to ensure he could be a part of the Easter festivities. “I spent my career in education, so I feel right at home out here.”
“I have it on good authority there are 35,000 eggs out here, though I haven’t counted them all myself,” Miner added with a laugh.
“This is a really fun event, we are glad it is back,” said City Manager Greg Dirks. “I hunted as a small child, volunteered, and now help organize it all.”
Different zones were split up by age group so every kid would be able to have fun and leave with baskets overflowing with eggs. There were Girl Scout cookies being sold; coffee, hot chocolate and donuts via Cub Scout Pack 664; face painting from volunteers with Emilio Inc.; photos with the Easter Bunny; and Wood Village City Councilors and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies passing out even more treats. The city also hosted a sensory friendly and ADA-accessible hunt.
“The best part is all the smiling kids,” Miner said.
The in-person egg hunt had been on a three-year hiatus after the pandemic forced the city to pivot to a drive-thru holiday model. And though that was a successful way to spread joy throughout the community, it wasn’t the same.
“This brings the community together — it is needed, these kids need interaction and chances to be active and have fun,” said Jennifer Hoffman, founder of Emilio Inc.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.