Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Centennial High School does!
The musical "SpongeBob SquarePants" opens Thursday, May 4, in the high school's auditorium, 3505 S.E. 182nd Ave., in Gresham.
The musical-comedy meets SpongeBob and his friends in Bikini Bottom as they try to save their community from a volcanic eruption. Originally titled "The SpongeBob Musical," the play received multiple awards and nominations during its Broadway run. The score includes original music written by The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, and many more.
At Centennial High, the all-student cast is led by Sophomore Audrey De La Paz as Sandy Cheeks; Junior Braiden Yasui as Patrick Star; and Junior Aidan Moore as SpongeBob.
The show is directed by Kellie McCarty, with choreography by Sharon Miller. The music director is Rebecca Chelson and the technical directors are Emily Aleman and Angel Morgan. Costume design is managed by Jill Moss and Kathy Morgan.
Theatergoers have two weekends to catch the show. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4; 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The following weekend, they are 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
The performance is rated PG and tickets are $12 per adult, and $10 per child or senior citizen. Reserve seats online at centennialhsor.seatyourself.biz. For more information, call 503-762-7511.