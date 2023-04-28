Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Centennial High School does!

The musical "SpongeBob SquarePants" opens Thursday, May 4, in the high school's auditorium, 3505 S.E. 182nd Ave., in Gresham.

Students rehearse the musical "SpongeBob SquarePants" inside the Centennial High School auditorium in Gresham.
Centennial High School students rehearse their spring musical on April 25. 
The musical tells the tale of main characters as they try to stop the destruction of Bikini Bottom. 