The annual premiere Easter event is held in Wood Village, where hundreds of kids scamper and hop their way around Donald L Robertson Park, 24300 N.E. Halsey St. The 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will run from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. There will be more than 35,000 Easter eggs for kids to find during a sensory inclusive hunt, ADA-accessible hunt, and three hunts for age groups 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9 years old. The Easter Bunny will arrive in the morning, face painting will take place all day, there are complimentary health screenings, refreshments and goodie bags.
City of Fairview
Fairview’s Easter Event will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at Fairview Community park, 21600 N.E. Park Lane. There will be an egg walk, crafts and games, with a planned visit from the Easter Bunny. There will also be a special-needs area. Hosted in partnership with PlayEast!
Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge
The club is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 8, at the Sam Cox Building and Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. A hearty breakfast fundraiser will be served from 7:30-11 a.m. — $7 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free 5 and under. The Easter Egg Hunt in the park will begin at 10 a.m.
Gateway-Gresham Elks
Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805 is planning an Easter Drive-Up Event from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the parking lot at 3330 N.E. Division St. Treat bags will be given to each child in the vehicle. The bag will contain candy, coloring book, crayons, and a small stuffed animal or toy and more.
Gresham Station Shopping Center
The outdoor shopping center is bringing furry and scaly critters for kids to meet. On Saturday, April 8, a storefront, 1064 N.W. Norman Ave., will be visited by the Easter Bunny, reptiles, and baby goats. Online reservations are required to take part in the free event, found at bit.ly/3lwXrcy . Visitors are also encouraged to bring a canned good to donate to SnowCap Community Charities.