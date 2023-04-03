Easter
City of Wood Village

The annual premiere Easter event is held in Wood Village, where hundreds of kids scamper and hop their way around Donald L Robertson Park, 24300 N.E. Halsey St. The 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will run from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. There will be more than 35,000 Easter eggs for kids to find during a sensory inclusive hunt, ADA-accessible hunt, and three hunts for age groups 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9 years old. The Easter Bunny will arrive in the morning, face painting will take place all day, there are complimentary health screenings, refreshments and goodie bags.