Jenny Coulter of NW Medicare Advisors

Jenny Coulter of NW Medicare Advisors

Jenny Coulter decided to dedicate her life to helping others at an early age. “When I was 15, I was able to shadow any role in our hospital for a day,” she said. “I didn’t like blood, bed pans, and needles. So, I landed in the rehab department, shadowing Jim Banta, PT. I watched him help people get relief using only movement and his hands. Seeing this made me know I was meant to be a physical therapist.

Coulter graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1994 with her Master’s degree in physical therapy, and earned her Board Certification in Geriatrics in 2006. She practiced until 2021, when she made a career transition to Medicare broker.

NW Medicare Advisors

Jenny Coulter

19300 Molalla Ave #841, Oregon City, OR 97045

(503) 303-7519

https://nwmedicareadvisors.com/

Tags

Recommended for you