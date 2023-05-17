Eviction spending

Although Multnomah County voters rejected a measure to create a new eviction prevention program, the county is not meeting its prevention goals.

Multnomah County has only spent a small fraction of the money it has recent received to help renters avoid eviction — even though elected leaders in the region urged voters to defeat the May 16 ballot measure to create a new county eviction prevent program because it was not needed.

Measure 26-238 would have imposed a 0.75% capital gains tax on individuals and businesses in the county to hire lawyers and provide financial assistance to renters facing eviction. It was opposed by more than 80% of voters at the special election, making it the only tax measure intended to help the homeless, poor, and low-income families in the county in many years to be defeated.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

