Multnomah County has only spent a small fraction of the money it has recent received to help renters avoid eviction — even though elected leaders in the region urged voters to defeat the May 16 ballot measure to create a new county eviction prevent program because it was not needed.
Measure 26-238 would have imposed a 0.75% capital gains tax on individuals and businesses in the county to hire lawyers and provide financial assistance to renters facing eviction. It was opposed by more than 80% of voters at the special election, making it the only tax measure intended to help the homeless, poor, and low-income families in the county in many years to be defeated.
One reason for the overwhelming loss may be that elected and other leaders in the region assured voters the new tax was not needed. The Multnomah County Voters’ Pamphlet for the election included several arguments in opposition to the measure signed by the leaders that said the county was receiving enough money from Metro, the elected regional government, to prevent evictions.
“The Metro Supportive Housing Services measure, approved by voters in 2020, provides funding for emergency rent assistance and can also be used to fund legal representation for tenants and other eviction-prevention programs,” read one argument signed by Metro President Lynn Peterson and two councilors, Multnomah Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and two commissioners, and every member of the Portland City Council and other elected officials.
“We don’t need another tax on everyone, to fund a service that’s already provided, when local taxes are already high enough,” read another argument in opposition signed by state, regional and local business organizations.
But in fact, the county has only been able to spend a small fraction of the Metro funds it has received for eviction prevention, and at least some of the elected officials knew that before election day. The county first started receiving its share of Metro’s $2.5 billion measure during the last fiscal year. According to the county’s first annual report, it only spent $36 million of the $68.4 million it received.
The underspending continued through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. The new report issued by the Joint Office of Homeless Services said the county only spent $40 million of the $83.4 million it was scheduled to receive from Metro, or less than half.
Vega Pederson email the report to other elected officials on Monday, May 15, the day before the election.
“These metrics reflect a significant amount of underspent dollars, money that desperately needs to be put to good use,” she said. “The underspending is simply unacceptable.”
Willamette Week wrote about the email and report early on election day. It said three rental assistance programs accounted for the greatest areas of underspending: long-term rent assistance (just 15% of the annual budget of $9.5 million has been spent); short-term housing assistance (23% of $32.7 million budgeted); and permanent supportive housing services intended to keep the chronically homeless housed (29% of $15.5 million has been spent).
Metro weighed in a press release later in the day that showed it had been growing increasingly concerned about the slow level of county spending for months. It included a copy of a letter sent from Metro to the Joint Office warning that spending was continuing to fall short and requesting more details and deadlines about the county’s plans to catch up. The letter was dated April 17, one month before the special election.
The release said Metro was initiating a Corrective Action Plan as allowed by the measure to achieve the goals that the county had committed to.
“This is unacceptable from any perspective,” Patricia Rojas, director of Metro’s housing department, said in the release. “Metro will actively work with Multnomah County, the chair and the new director of the Joint Office to create changes that put their programs on the right track. Our community goal is to address challenges head-on and to permanently end homelessness. We can, and we have to, do this faster and more efficiently.”
According to the release, Washington and Clackamas counties, which have also been receiving shares of the Metro funds, have been meeting their goals.
“Chair Vega Pederson has stated her intent to correct course, and Metro will be directly involved in ensuring that action is taken quickly and in accordance with the requirements of the Metro Supportive Housing Services program,” said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. “People are relying on these services and we have a responsibility communicate to the public how these funds will be deployed.”
As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, Colleen Carroll, a spokesperson for the Eviction Representation for All campaign, said proponents are disappointed by the measure’s failure — and frustrated by the county’s underspending of homeless services dollars.
“We hope the county commissioners, Metro and the city of Portland stand behind what they’ve been saying all along,” Carroll said. “The point of this was always about securing the right to due process for tenants in eviction court.”