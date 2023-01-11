“The bullets sounded like they were going on forever.”
An 11-year-old girl is in stable condition after she and her babysitting uncle were the victims of a hail of gunfire that was fired through the door of an apartment in East Multnomah County, though the fear of an alleged attempted murder suspect continues to loom as he evades law enforcement.
At 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Portland Police Bureau officers arrived at the Morgan Place Apartments, in the 15900 block of East Burnside Street, after a 911 call from a crying girl. She and her uncle had allegedly been shot by 36-year-old Rashad Calbert, who fled before police arrived. Calbert is now wanted for two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawfully discharging a firearm inside city limit.
Meanwhile the victims continue to be haunted by the attack, both in fear of further violence and after being turned away from a potential place to spend the night following a stint at the hospital.
In an interview with KOIN 6 News the victims spoke about the harrowing ordeal. Both of their identities have been withheld for safety. The adult victim was babysitting his niece at the Morgan Place Apartments in Southeast Portland when Calbert allegedly came to the door.
“I heard this pop-pop-pop-pop (…) I took off running to the living room because my niece was sitting on the bed,” he told KOIN. “I grabbed her up and went to the kitchen and hid behind the wall where my dad’s toolbox was, because it was all metal, so we wouldn’t get shot.”
The girl was crying, he said, because she had been shot in the “belly, arm and chest.” He had been shot in the hand.
According to the victim, Calbert demanded they open the door, and began firing again when they refused.
“I was trying to call 911, but I couldn’t operate the phone because my hand was completely shattered and bleeding everywhere,” he said.
The hits have kept coming for the pair. Following the attack, they were refused a stay at a hotel despite being referred there by Multnomah County victim services. Because the alleged suspect is still at large, the property would not put other guests in potential danger. A manager at the location said the county did not notify the hotel about the safety concerns.
“We are not set up to be a safe house for actively ongoing violent situations, nor is that what the program intends,” the hotel said in a statement. “Our region’s public safety plans could not handle this confluence of circumstances adequately last night and we are devastated to hear it resulted in such a tragedy.”
Multnomah County said it is continuing to work with the victims to find a safe place to await news of an arrest.