An east Portland hospital debuted an expansion to its Family Birth Place by celebrating the first birth supervised by a certified nurse-midwifery team.
Adventist Health Portland, 10123 S.E. Market St., welcomed the new baby at the hospital’s four new midwifery birth suites.
“Having safe, personalized birthing options is vital to families on the Portland metro area’s east side,” said Julie Hannah, RN and Adventist Health’s Family Birth Place director. “Adding midwifery births helps us continue to enhance our Family Birth Place to make sure families have satisfying experiences when welcoming their babies.
In addition to the four midwifery suites, the Family Birth Place has an additional 20 suites that allow patients to labor, deliver, recover and bond with their babies in the same room. Its Level 1 nursery is backed by OHSU’s teleNICU program for neonatal stabilization before transport in emergencies.
With the new seven certified nurse-midwives, the program expects a significant rise in the 400-500 deliveries made each year.
Adventist Health Portland, an OHSU Health partner, includes a 302-bed medical center with emergency room, dozens of medical and urgent care clinics, and home care and hospice services. Learn more at adventisthealth.org
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.