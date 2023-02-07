Adventist Health

Adventist Health Portland is launching a new midwife program. 

 Courtesy photo: Adventist Health

An east Portland hospital debuted an expansion to its Family Birth Place by celebrating the first birth supervised by a certified nurse-midwifery team.

Adventist Health Portland, 10123 S.E. Market St., welcomed the new baby at the hospital’s four new midwifery birth suites.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.