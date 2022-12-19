This past year anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation as part of an annual effort.
Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program, that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30. In total, anglers removed 140,121 of the salmon-eating predators from the two rivers, earning $1.37 million for their efforts.
The program, funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, pays registered anglers $6-10 per fish, nine inches or longer. The more that are caught, the more each reel-in is worth. Each year state fish and wildlife biologists also release hundreds of specially tagged northern pikeminnow, each worth $200-500. The top angler for 2022 caught nearly 7,000 fish in five months — earning $69,230.
Northern pikeminnow consume millions of young salmon and steelhead every year. Since 1991, anglers paid through the program have removed nearly 5.4 million pikeminnow from the two rivers, reducing predation by up to 40%.
The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife collaboratively manage the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program.