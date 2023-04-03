Barlow High School has been recognized for helping first-generation and low-income students pursue a college degree or other higher education credential.
The American College Application Campaign named the East County school as a 2022 School of Excellence winner as part of the Oregon Goes to College program. Barlow is one of 23 awardees that were celebrated for a commitment to student success.
“We know that the college application process is challenging to navigate,” said CEO Janet Godwin. “The efforts from our American College Application Campaign collaborators and educators are making a substantial difference, helping high schoolers in communities across the country.”
“Their efforts help inspire students to discover and fulfil their full potential,” she added.
Collectively the schools had 5,150 College Application Campaign events, with more than 290,000 seniors submitting at least one college application during those gatherings. During the 2022-23 school year, 959,200 applications were submitted, doubling the 2021 totals.
“There could not be a more critical time for us all to support students and educators, and the remarkable reach of this year’s application campaigns demonstrates the value and strength of these collaborations,” said Lisa King, director of the American College Application Campaign. “As students continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we must do all we can to remove the barriers they tell us they have to accessing the education opportunities that are right for them.”