Barlow High School was recognized for its efforts to help students apply for college, higher education. 

Barlow High School has been recognized for helping first-generation and low-income students pursue a college degree or other higher education credential.

The American College Application Campaign named the East County school as a 2022 School of Excellence winner as part of the Oregon Goes to College program. Barlow is one of 23 awardees that were celebrated for a commitment to student success.

